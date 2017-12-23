File to be sent to DPP following drugs seizure in Carraroe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been released from custody and a file is to be sent to the DPP following a drugs seizure in Carraroe yesterday.

It follows a major Garda operation in Connemara yesterday – which involved the Drugs and Organised Crime Unit and armed Gardai.

The operation was led by Salthill Gardai – and had a particular focus on the Carraroe and Lettermullen areas.

Checkpoints manned by armed Gardai were also established throughout the day and sniffer dogs were employed to search a number of premises.

A quantity of drugs worth two thousand euro were seized at Bothar na Scrathog in Carraroe and a man was subsequently arrested and taken to Mill Street Garda Station.

He’s since been released without charge and a file is to be sent to the DPP.