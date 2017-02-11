15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

File for DPP as two released following ‘Rag Week’ drugs seizure

By GBFM News
February 11, 2017

Time posted: 5:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and two men have been released following a major seizure of drugs destined for Galway’s unofficial Rag Week.

4,000 ecstasy tablets and a small quantity of Herbal Cannabis with an estimated street value of 50 thousand euro were seized yesterday in a joint operation between Revenue and the Galway Regional Drugs Unit.

The drugs were discovered during a search in the Ballybrit area, and two Irish men in their early twenties were arrested.

Gardaí say the drugs are believed to have been destined for the Galway “Rag Week” market next week.

Both men have since been released and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

