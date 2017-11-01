File for DPP in relation to Glenamaddy alleged sexual assault

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A young man arrested in connection with an alleged rape in Glenamaddy last weekend has been released without charge.

A young woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at the old cemetery at Church Street in the town between midnight and 1a.m last Sunday.

A young man who was subsequently arrested in relation to the Glenamaddy incident, has been released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made yet following an alleged sexual assault at College Road in the city in the early hours of Monday.

A woman was walking alone near City Hall when she was allegedly attacked by a man.

Gardaí are reviewing CCTV footage in the area and conducting house to house enquiries as part of the investigation.