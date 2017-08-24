File for DPP after major Garda operation into county burglaries

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three men have been released without charge and a file is to be sent to the DPP over a string of early morning robberies across Galway.

The men were arrested in Dublin yesterday following an operation led by Galway Gardai with the support of the Armed Support Unit.

As part of an investigation into recent early morning burglaries across Galway, Gardai yesterday morning raided 3 homes in Dublin.

The operation was led by 20 officers from the Galway Division, who were supported by members of the Dublin Armed Support Unit.

Three men were arrested during the searches and were detained at Tallaght and Shankill Garda stations under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

They’ve now been released without charge and a file is to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It’s understood Gardai recovered a quantity of stolen property during the operation.