15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

File for DPP after major Garda operation into county burglaries

By GBFM News
August 24, 2017

Time posted: 11:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three men have been released without charge and a file is to be sent to the DPP over a string of early morning robberies across Galway.

The men were arrested in Dublin yesterday following an operation led by Galway Gardai with the support of the Armed Support Unit.

 

As part of an investigation into recent early morning burglaries across Galway, Gardai yesterday morning raided 3 homes in Dublin.

The operation was led by 20 officers from the Galway Division, who were supported by members of the Dublin Armed Support Unit.

Three men were arrested during the searches and were detained at Tallaght and Shankill Garda stations under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

They’ve now been released without charge and a file is to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It’s understood Gardai recovered a quantity of stolen property during the operation.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Guinness Pro14 Is Launched At The Aviva Stadium
Profits double at Bons Secours private hospital group
August 24, 2017
Galway School Transport Scheme branded unsafe for children
August 24, 2017
Water disruption for Williamstown customers
August 24, 2017
Profits double at Bons Secours private hospital group

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 24, 2017
York and Killarney Preview
August 24, 2017
60×30 Senior Singles Final Ticket Details
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK