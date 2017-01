Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the alleged illegal felling of trees in Salthill last October.

Up to 10 trees at a cul-se-sac off Dr. Mannix Road were cut down during the night of October 28th.

The matter was investigated by gardaí and the city council.

Gardaí have confirmed that a file is being prepared for the DPP to determine directions in the case.