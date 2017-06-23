15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

File for DPP following Loughrea forest fires

By GBFM News
June 23, 2017

Time posted: 1:36 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the DPP following the lighting of fires on Coillte-owned land in the Derrybrien and Kileenadeema areas of Loughrea earlier this month.

One man has been arrested and questioned as part of the investigation and Gardai say further arrests are likely as suspects are identified.

Sources say the area avoided a Cloosh Valley-style disaster after the fires were set in a number of woodland areas over the past six weeks.

Coillte told Gardaí that the fire could potentially have caused hundreds of millions of euro worth of damage.

Landowners across the county are being urged not to engage in illegal burning as the dry spell returns this week.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show Friday June 23nd 2017
Thousands expected to view relic of Mother Teresa in three Galway centres
June 23, 2017
Clifden’s Eileen Mannion is new County Cathaoirleach
June 23, 2017
Thousands expected to view relic of Mother Teresa in three Galway centres
June 23, 2017
Disappointment as long-awaited decision on Apple’s Athenry data centre postponed

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 23, 2017
Ticket Details Announced For Connacht Football Finals
June 23, 2017
Galway’s Tony Keady to host Bord Gáis Energy Legends Tour at Croke Park
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK