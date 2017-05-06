15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

An-Garda-Siochana

File for DPP over city centre assault

By GBFM News
May 6, 2017

Time posted: 11:08 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men have been released without charge and a file is to be sent to the DPP over a serious assault in the city.

A 26 year old man was seriously injured during the incident near the junction of Abbeygate Street and Market Street just before 3a.m yesterday.

He was taken to UHG with head injuries, but was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí arrested two men in their 20s with Mayo addresses under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

They’ve since been released from Millstreet garda station and a file is to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

