Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Finance to visit Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Finance Michael McGrath will visit Ballinasloe later today, to meet with local business people and members of the Enterprise Centre Committee.

Deputy McGrath is due to arrive in Ballinasloe at 4.30 this afternoon and he will do a meet and greet walkabout in the town centre after 5.

The visit has been organised by local Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy.

He says Ballinasloe has suffered major economic setbacks in recent years and he hopes Deputy McGrath’s visit can help bring a new spotlight to the town.

Deputy McGrath will also meet with members of the Ballinasloe Fianna Fáil Cumann in Gullane’s Hotel.