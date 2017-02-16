15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Fianna Fail public meeting in city on impact of Brexit on Galway

By GBFM News
February 16, 2017

Time posted: 12:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fáil’s public meeting on the impact of Brexit on Galway will take place this evening.

It’s being hosted by City Councillor Peter Keane with keynote speakers, Professor of Economics at NUIG, Alan Ahearne and Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Finance, Michael McGrath.

It’s the second Brexit meeting to be held in Galway in 4 days as Fine Gael hosted its briefing on Monday night, where the keynote speaker was Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Charlie Flanagan

This evening’s public meeting will take place at the Harbour Hotel at the docks at 7,

Deputy Michael McGrath told Keith Finnegan that Brexit’s impact on Galway should not be under-estimated.

