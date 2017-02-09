Fianna Fáil to host city meeting on BREXIT

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting on the possible impact of BREXIT on Galway will take place in the city next week. (16/2)

The meeting will be addressed by Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Finance, Michael McGrath.

The meeting has been organised by city councillor Peter Keane, and aims to address the possible risk to Galway’s tourism sector and business ecosystem when Britain leaves the EU.

The public gathering takes place at 7pm this day week, February 16th at the Harbour Hotel at the docks.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Affairs minister will visit the city next week for another public meeting on the impact of BREXIT.

The meeting has been organised by Galway West Fine Gael TD Hildegarde Naughton with a view to providing information and advice to Galway businesses and residents.

The meeting, which will be chaired by NUI Galway president Dr Jim Browne, takes place at the Salthill Hotel at 8pm on Monday.