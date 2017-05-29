Fianna Fail Councillor Donagh Killilea new Chair of Tuam district council

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fáil councillor Donagh Killilea has been elected the new Chairperson of Tuam Municipal District Council.

He was proposed by Councillor Mary Hoade at the Annual General Meeting of the district council today.

He replaces Fine Gael councillor Tom McHugh who has been the chairperson for the past year.

Independent Councillor Shaun Cunniffe was elected as Leas cathaoirleach.

Cathaoirleach Killilea says the opening of the motorway and the development of social housing will be key events of his term in office.