15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Fianna Fail Councillor Donagh Killilea new Chair of Tuam district council

By GBFM News
May 29, 2017

Time posted: 12:49 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fáil councillor Donagh Killilea has been elected the new Chairperson of Tuam Municipal District Council.

He was proposed by Councillor Mary Hoade at the Annual General Meeting of the district council today.

He replaces Fine Gael councillor Tom McHugh who has been the chairperson for the past year.

Independent Councillor Shaun Cunniffe was elected as Leas cathaoirleach.

Cathaoirleach Killilea says the opening of the motorway and the development of social housing will be key events of his term in office.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway secures additional funding in bid to tackle illegal dumping
Saturday – Live from Tom Doyle Motors Loughrea
May 29, 2017
Brexit impact on Galway companies to be focus of city roadshow
May 29, 2017
One third of county residents will face planning restrictions
May 29, 2017
Galway secures additional funding in bid to tackle illegal dumping

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 29, 2017
Leinster SHC: Galway 2-28 Dublin 1-17 reaction
May 29, 2017
Richard Donovan nears finish of run across South America
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK