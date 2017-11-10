February’s Galway International Rally – CANCELLED

Statement issued by Directors of Galway Motor Club

The Directors of Galway Motor Club have announced that the Galway International Rally will not take place in February 2018.

Galway Motor Club has been promoting the Galway International Rally as an annual event since 1971. It is one of the longest running International sporting events in Ireland, bringing a substantial tourism boost to County Galway each February.

It acts as the first counting round of the Irish, Tarmac Rally Championships, attracting the best rally drivers and professional and amateur teams from all over Ireland, the UK, and beyond. The 2017 winner was Gary Jennings from Fermanagh in his Subaru World Rally Car.

The decision not to run the 2018 event was a very difficult one for the organisers. Despite enthusiastic and committed sponsors being on board, a gap in finances still existed, which together with certain logistical issues, meant that the decision to cancel at this point in time was the right one.

Announcing the decision at this stage will enable championship organisers, loyal competitors and all stakeholders to make alternative arrangements for 2018.

Pat Shiel, Galway Motor Club President said “The decision not to run in 2018 was a very difficult one for the Directors. Running the first major rally event each year brings added pressures. The event ran very successfully in 2017 despite a very uncertain environment prevailing. Not having a rally will be very disappointing for hundreds of intending competitors and volunteers who start their motorsport year in Galway each February. However, the club could not carry the financial risk involved should key elements to its success not fall into place in time. The club fully intends to have the event back in Galway in February 2019”. Pat also complimented the team who have been working tirelessly during the past year in planning for the event, but the club does not have the necessary financial certainty that is required at this time.