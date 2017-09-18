15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Feasibility study completed on plans to house students in barges at Galway Harbour

By GBFM News
September 18, 2017

Time posted: 8:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A feasibility study has been completed on plans to bring barges into Galway harbour to create short term accommodation for several hundred students.

Winters Property is in talks with Bibby Maritime in an attempt to find a unique solution to the current accommodation crisis gripping the city.

Winters says ‘thinking outside the box’ is a key component in tackling the accommodation crisis facing thousands of students across the city.

It’s looking to bring 2 barges into Galway Harbour to do just that by securing beds for over 400 students in the short term.

The Bibby Stockholm has 222 en-suite bedrooms, while the Bibby Bergen has 180 en-suite bedrooms with wifi and a courtyard.

They also feature restaurants, creation rooms, reception and laundry facilities.

A feasibility study has now been completed and has been sent to NUI Galway for consideration.

Photo: Bibby Maritime

Galway Bay FM News Desk
