FYI Galway

Fear that property tax in county could double if city boundaries expanded

By GBFM News
September 13, 2017

Time posted: 5:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Property taxes in the county could double if the boundaries of Galway City authority are expanded according to councillor Michael Fahy

Councillor Fahy says the city boundaries will be redrawn if the proposed merger of the city and county councils doesn’t go ahead.

Any merger of the councils must include guidelines to ensure rural residents receive the same amenities as people in Galway City the county councillor insists.

Councillor Fahy says that proposals for the city to compensate the county under redrawn boundaries would not cover lost revenue.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
