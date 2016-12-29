Farms along Gort to Tuam motorway site decimated by TB

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Farmers living along the Gort to Tuam motorway site say their herds have been decimated by TB since construction got underway on the major road project

Farmers along the route of the new M17-M18 say the number of cases of TB has increased since roadworks started last year

This week’s Farmers Journal examines the problem in detail, stating the Athenry area is the worst affected

Farmers are attributing the spike in TB cases to the displacement of badgers by the roadworks

However the Farmers Journal Patrick Donohue says the Department of Agriculture disputes this link

Pic shows Mortimor Keane pointing to where the newly constructed motorway is cutting through farms at Greathill, Athenry. Photo: John Kelly

More on this story on Galway Bay fm’s FYI Galway from 5 this evening