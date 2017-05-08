Farmers in West draw down 7 million euro under low cost loan scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Farmers based in the West of Ireland have availed of seven million euro in funding under the government backed low-cost agricultural loan scheme.

The cashflow support loan scheme has been developed by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland.

It has made funding of 150 million euro available to farmers nationwide.

Gaeltacht Minister of State and Galway West TD Sean Kyne says it’s vital in making agri-business more sustainable.