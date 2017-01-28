15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Farmers across West concerned over delays with agri scheme payments

By GBFM News
January 28, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Farmers across the West are under severe financial pressure due to delays in processing payments under the GLAS and AEOS agri-environment schemes.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil TD Eamon O’Cuiv who has says over 10 thousand farmers nationwide are awaiting for full payment of the GLAS scheme.

He argues up to 40 million euro in payments have been delayed in recent months.

Deputy O’Cuiv says farmers’ budgeting has been thrown into disarray as a result.

He’s calling on Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to expedite the payments to ensure cashflow problems can be addressed.

