Farmed salmon found in 5 Galway and Mayo rivers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Inland Fisheries Ireland is calling for stricter oversight of salmon farming licenses after farmed fish turned up in 5 rivers in Galway and Mayo.

The state agency says 65 farmed salmon have been caught in the Delphi, Erriff, Kylemore/Dawros, Newport, and Bunowen rivers.

Yet Inland Fisheries has confirmed no escapes of farmed salmon have been reported to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Scientists at Inland Fisheries are currently examining the captured fish to determine their history.