Fantastic Success For Black Dragon as Unified World Championships comes to a close in Sensational Circumstances

By Sport GBFM
October 30, 2017

Time posted: 10:44 am

A week away at a World Championships in Italy could not be complete without a bit of sensational news.

Cian McCormack was unfortunate to pull out of two World Finals due to injury but it was in extraordinary circumstances as he had to sprint out of the building in bare feet and jumping over steel fences and actually kicking down more fences along with literally hundreds & hundreds of others including men, women (some with babies) & children who were severely panicked after hearing several gun shots in the vast arena.
Within minutes the building was crawling with armed rapid response police and two helicopters circling over head.
People were terrified and Women and children were screaming and crying and visibly shaken for some hour or more afterwards.

It transpired that some idiot doing a demonstration of some sort pulled a hand gun and fired off well over ten shots before being surrounded by police with weapons drawn and ready to shoot him dead.
The man was arrested and brought off of course but this caused major problems and people were almost run over in a stampede as others tried to get out.

This probably cost Cian two Gold medals as his injury to his foot was too severe to continue.
Cian won out these sections last year and the year before and was the top seed this year once again.

An unfortunately incident caused by the stupidity of one or two individuals cost this talented young athlete dearly  but in the grand scheme of things and  in this day and age, one cannot be two careful especially in a building full of thousands of people from almost every nationality on Earth.

Thankfully all is well, the IKF Irish squad kicked ass and will now go back to their hotel to celebrate after winning some 35 medals at the greatest show on Earth.

 

Cian McCormack took out the French Fighter in the semi final of the -63.5kg K-1 section but is now seen here in second place to the same fighter in Low Kick.

 

Black Dragon Fighter Alex Fitzpatrick took Gold in the Junior under fifteen -69kg kickboxing division.
Czech Republic in second and bronze for Ukraine.

 

Corey O’Malley just took Silver in the Cadet K-1 -57kg division after an exciting war with a Scottish Fighter

 

He then took Silver at the World Championships in The -57kg Cadet Low Kick division after a tough fight with Moldova.

 

Damien Creavin fought some tough battles to reach the -60kg Full Contact Final with Ukraine but unfortunately the Ukrainian suffered a severe concussion in the semi final the previous day and was suspended from the final so Damien won by default.

 

Damien Creavin then defeated a Ukrainian fighter in the fight offs for Bronze at the Unified World Championships in Italy in the -57 kg Light Contact kickboxing.

 

It was an incredible World Championship for James Kelly. James knocked out his Italian opponent in the first round of their World K-1 -67kg division final to take another gold for Ireland.

 

And then made it a hat trick of titles with gold in the new sport boxing division (Queensbury Rules – new introductory demonstration division) defeating Poland in the semi final and then England in the final to take Gold at -69kg.

 

Peter Sheppard took a Silver medal after a fierce battle against Australia in the World final of the -86kg International Rules (Low Kick) division.

 

Whitney Sheppard won out the International Rules (Low Kick) -52kg World Final when she defeated Germany in the final of another war.

Sean Ryan took Silver in the Cadet -60kg Low kick Cadet division. Bronze to Czech Republic and gold to Ukraine.

 

Sean Ryan then had a hard battle with Czech Republic and lost a close decision and takes him Silver in the Cadet -60kg Full Contact division.

 

 

Sport
Optional Headline