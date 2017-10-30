Fantastic Success For Black Dragon as Unified World Championships comes to a close in Sensational Circumstances

A week away at a World Championships in Italy could not be complete without a bit of sensational news.

Cian McCormack was unfortunate to pull out of two World Finals due to injury but it was in extraordinary circumstances as he had to sprint out of the building in bare feet and jumping over steel fences and actually kicking down more fences along with literally hundreds & hundreds of others including men, women (some with babies) & children who were severely panicked after hearing several gun shots in the vast arena.

Within minutes the building was crawling with armed rapid response police and two helicopters circling over head.

People were terrified and Women and children were screaming and crying and visibly shaken for some hour or more afterwards.

It transpired that some idiot doing a demonstration of some sort pulled a hand gun and fired off well over ten shots before being surrounded by police with weapons drawn and ready to shoot him dead.

The man was arrested and brought off of course but this caused major problems and people were almost run over in a stampede as others tried to get out.

This probably cost Cian two Gold medals as his injury to his foot was too severe to continue.

Cian won out these sections last year and the year before and was the top seed this year once again.

An unfortunately incident caused by the stupidity of one or two individuals cost this talented young athlete dearly but in the grand scheme of things and in this day and age, one cannot be two careful especially in a building full of thousands of people from almost every nationality on Earth.

Thankfully all is well, the IKF Irish squad kicked ass and will now go back to their hotel to celebrate after winning some 35 medals at the greatest show on Earth.