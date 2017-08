Galway Bay fm newsroom -A family of six has been rescued after getting into difficulties on Lough Corrib this afternoon.

Corrib Mask Search and Rescue responded to a distress call shortly before noon after a sailing boat was washed up on rocks off Ashford Bay.

The family contacted the Irish Coast Guard – who in turn requested the support of Corrib Mask Search and Rescue.

It’s understood no-one suffered any injuries during the incident.