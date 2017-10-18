Family of missing Connemara woman appeal for information in 32 year old case

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The family of a Connemara women who disappeared 32 years ago has appealed for people with information to come forward.

Mother of seven Barbara Walsh was last seen by one of her daughters in the early hours of June 22nd 1985, at their home in Rusheenamanagh, Carna.

Around a dozen people had been socialising in the house that night, including two Garda officers.

Gardaí are now re-investigating the case and Detective Inspector Mick Coppinger said he believed the information about Barbara is very local to Carna.

Speaking on Prime Time Barbara’s daughter Jacqui said the last time she saw her mother, she was asleep on the couch at their home.