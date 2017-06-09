15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Families to be represented on new Portiuncula maternity unit steering group

June 9, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A steering group, including representatives of families/patients, is to be set up to implement all recommendations arising from a review of maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

The HSE has announced that the external review is now complete, and is being examined by legal experts.

Since April of last year, the independent external review has examined 18 cases relating to events which took place at the hospital between 2008 and November 2014.

The review was led by Professor James Walker from the Department of Obstetrics at Leeds University.

The Saolta hospitals group has unreservedly apologised to all of the families involved for failings in the care provided to them.

After the draft report has been examined legally, relevant excerpts will be sent to staff to check for accuracy and fairness.

The Saolta hospital umbrella group expects this process to take place next week.

The report will then be finalised, and presented to the families involved and published.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the HSE says the new steering group will work to ensure that the the recommendations contained in the review of maternity services are implemented.

