15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Families from across Galway to attend special city mass

By GBFM News
October 14, 2017

Time posted: 12:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Families from all over Galway will arrive in the city tomorrow for a special mass to prepare for the World Meeting of Families.

The major international event is being held in Dublin next August and it’s hoped that Pope Francis will be in attendance.

The World Meeting of Families aims to brings together families from across the world to celebrate, pray and reflect upon the importance of marriage and the family in society and the church.

The international event takes place every 3 years and the 2015 World Meeting of Families drew almost two million people to the US city of Philadelphia.

A special preparation mass for the 2018 event will take place at Galway Cathedral tomorrow afternoon at 3.

Canon Michael McLoughlin says it’s about being part of a global community.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Candlelight ceremony at UHG to mark infant loss
October 14, 2017
Candlelight ceremony at UHG to mark infant loss
October 13, 2017
More time allowed to complete Athenry housing developments
October 13, 2017
Design works to begin immediately on motorway link between Cork and Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 13, 2017
Connacht team named for European opener
October 13, 2017
Provisional National Football and Hurling League Fixtures Announced
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK