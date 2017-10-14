Families from across Galway to attend special city mass

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Families from all over Galway will arrive in the city tomorrow for a special mass to prepare for the World Meeting of Families.

The major international event is being held in Dublin next August and it’s hoped that Pope Francis will be in attendance.

The World Meeting of Families aims to brings together families from across the world to celebrate, pray and reflect upon the importance of marriage and the family in society and the church.

The international event takes place every 3 years and the 2015 World Meeting of Families drew almost two million people to the US city of Philadelphia.

A special preparation mass for the 2018 event will take place at Galway Cathedral tomorrow afternoon at 3.

Canon Michael McLoughlin says it’s about being part of a global community.