Fairy garden donated to childrens’ ward at Portiuncula Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Longford women, who received a certificate of distinction for their postcard garden at Bloom, have donated their creation to St Therese’s children’s ward at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Grainne Brady from Shannonorchard.com and Jasmine Elkhershi from Procrastimake.com designed a magical fairy garden and fairy trail in the postcard garden section at Bloom 2017.

The garden, called the Magic of Kindness, is about how the smallest acts of kindness can create magic in someone’s day.

It was donated in the hope of bringing some joy to the sick children and their parents in the Ballinasloe hospital.