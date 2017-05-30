15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Fáilte Ireland in bid to find replacement city centre tourist office

By GBFM News
May 30, 2017

Time posted: 10:39 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fáilte Ireland is working to find a replacement tourist office base in the city centre.

The matter has been discussed at City Hall following concerns over the impending closure of the Forster Street Office, which is currently up for sale.

Councillors were told last May that the Forster Street base was to be sold, and since then, administrative staff have been moved to a new office in Liosban.

The council executive says Fáilte Ireland is hoping to secure a replacement office in the city centre in an accessible, high-street location.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
