Fáilte Ireland in bid to attract British tourists to Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fáilte Ireland is to spend half a million euro over the next four weeks on an advertising campaign designed to attract British tourists to Galway.

It’s part of a major drive to attract more UK visitors to the northern section of the Wild Atlantic Way from Galway to Donegal.

The popular route, which runs from Donegal to Cork, attracts thousands of tourists from all over the world every year.

The new ‘Out of Home’ campaign by Fáilte Ireland is targeted at cities which have good access to the region, and has been launched in conjunction with the five local authorities in the area – including Galway City and County Councils.

It’ll be supported by advertising in prime commuter and shopping areas across the UK, as well as radio advertising and ads on taxis in cities including Liverpool, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Manchester.

The campaign aims to raise international awareness of the Wild Atlantic Way as an accessible, must-see visitor experience.