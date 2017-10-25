FAI Junior Cup 4th Round Draw

The draw has been announced for the 4th round of the FAI Junior Cup with games to take place on the weekend of the 12th of November. In Galway, Mervue United have been drawn at home to West United or Salthill Devon, Tuam Celtic will be at home to either Corrib Celtic or Corrib Rangers and Maree/Oranmore will be away to either Galway Hibs or Claregalway Celtic.
In Roscommon, Ballymoe or Moore United are at home to Boyle Celtic, St Peters will welcome Dysart or Carbury and Ballinasloe Town are away to Merville United.
Finally in Mayo, Westport United are away to Straide and Foxford, Castlebar Celtic will be at home to Glenhest or Ballina Town and Claremorris are at home to Iorras Aonthaithe.
The Draw In Full Is…
Dublin Saturday
South William Street Celtic v Newlands Castlepark FC or Kilnamanagh FC
Oliver Bond Celtic or Liberties or St. Mochtas v Dunboyne FC or Drumcondra FC
Malahide Utd v Tolka Rovers FC
Lakeview Swans FC or Aston Village FC v Hartstown Huntstown FC
Glasnevin FC or Glebe North FC v Blackrock College or Sandyhill Shangan FC
Cherry Orchard FC v Railway Union FC
Boot Road Celtic v Trinity Donaghmeade FC
Clontarf FC or Drumcondra/Stella Maris FC v Firhouse Clover FC or Ballyogan FC
Dublin & NEFL Sunday
Newfoundwell FC v Rivervalley Rangers
Kilbarrack Utd or Ayrefield FC v Enfield Celtic or Clondalkin Celtic
Ely Woodlawn FC or Collinstown FC v Ardee Celtic
St. Pauls Artane FC v Trim Celtic
Dingle Utd v Donnycarney FC
Usher Celtic v Sheriff YC
Ardmore Rovers v Willow Park FC
St. Francis FC v Newlands/Castle Park or Howth Celtic
Leinster Counties
Courtown Hibs v Corach Ramblers FC
Birr Town FC v Thomastown Utd
Parkvilla Utd v North End Utd
New Ross Celtic v Rathangan FC or Highview Ath
Naas FC v Evergreen FC
Tullamore Town or FC Killoe v Kildare Town or Moyne Rgs
Wexford Bohs or St. Patricks Boys v Gorey Celtic
Roscommon/Sligo Leitrim
Ballymoe FC or Moore Utd v Boyle Celtic
St. Peters FC v Dysart FC or Carbury FC
Merville Utd v Ballinasloe Town
Ulster/Cavan/Monaghan
Greencastle Utd v Lifford Celtic
Cappry Rovers v Glenea Utd.
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Rathmullen Celtic
Castlefin Celtic v Convoy Arsenal FC
Galway League
Mervue Utd v West Utd or Salthill Devon FC
Tuam Celtic v Corrib Celtic or Corrib Rangers
Galway Hibs or Claregalway Celtic v Maree/Oranmore FC
Mayo
Straide & Foxford FC v Westport Utd
Castlebar Celtic v Glenhest Rovers or Ballina Town
Claremorris FC v Iorras Aonthaithe FC
Clare/Desmond/Kerry
Carrig Celtic v Castleisland FC
Newmarket Celtic B v Killarney Celtic or Moher Celtic
Glin Rovers FC v Fenit Samphires FC
Shannon Town FC v Ballingarry FC
Avenue Utd v Rathkeale FC
Newmarket Celtic v Broadford Utd.
Waterford
Villa FC or Tramore FC v Tramore Rgs or Ferrybank FC
Waterford Crystal or Ballinroad FC v Dungarvan Utd or Carrick Utd
Kilmacow FC or St Saviours FC v Hibernians FC or Carrick Utd.
Tipperary
Clodiagh Rangers or St. Michaels FC v BT Harps FC or Borroway Rovers
Clonmel Town v Wilderness Rovers or Moneygall FC
Clonmel Celtic v Thurles Town or Rosegreen Rgs.
Old Bridge FC v Suirside FC or Galbally FC
Killavilla Utd v Nenagh Celtic
Limerick
Holycross FC v Shelbourne FC
Janesboro FC v Ballynanty Rovers
Coonagh Utd v Kennedy Park FC
Kilrush Crusaders FC v Carew Park FC or Pike Rovers
St. Patricks FC v Hill Celtic
Regional Utd v Nenagh FC
Cork
Bandon Utd or Bunratty Utd v Rockmount FC or Greenwood FC
Leeside FC or College Corinthians v Knocknaheeny Celtic
Carrigaline Utd v Drinagh Rgs.
Waterloo FC or Grattan Utd v Kilcreen Celtic or Cobh Wanderers
Everton FC or St. Marys FC v Youghal Utd or Knockraha FC
UCC A FC or Glenthorn Celtic v Innishvilla FC or Macroom FC B
Buttevant FC or Ringmahon Rgs v Lakewood Ath.
Springfield FC or Pearse Celtic v Cathedral Cel or Strand Utd
Ties to be played week ending 12th November 2017