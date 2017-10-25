FAI Junior Cup 4th Round Draw

The draw has been announced for the 4th round of the FAI Junior Cup with games to take place on the weekend of the 12th of November. In Galway, Mervue United have been drawn at home to West United or Salthill Devon, Tuam Celtic will be at home to either Corrib Celtic or Corrib Rangers and Maree/Oranmore will be away to either Galway Hibs or Claregalway Celtic.

In Roscommon, Ballymoe or Moore United are at home to Boyle Celtic, St Peters will welcome Dysart or Carbury and Ballinasloe Town are away to Merville United.

Finally in Mayo, Westport United are away to Straide and Foxford, Castlebar Celtic will be at home to Glenhest or Ballina Town and Claremorris are at home to Iorras Aonthaithe.

The Draw In Full Is…

Dublin Saturday

South William Street Celtic v Newlands Castlepark FC or Kilnamanagh FC

Oliver Bond Celtic or Liberties or St. Mochtas v Dunboyne FC or Drumcondra FC

Malahide Utd v Tolka Rovers FC

Lakeview Swans FC or Aston Village FC v Hartstown Huntstown FC

Glasnevin FC or Glebe North FC v Blackrock College or Sandyhill Shangan FC

Cherry Orchard FC v Railway Union FC

Boot Road Celtic v Trinity Donaghmeade FC

Clontarf FC or Drumcondra/Stella Maris FC v Firhouse Clover FC or Ballyogan FC

Dublin & NEFL Sunday

Newfoundwell FC v Rivervalley Rangers

Kilbarrack Utd or Ayrefield FC v Enfield Celtic or Clondalkin Celtic

Ely Woodlawn FC or Collinstown FC v Ardee Celtic

St. Pauls Artane FC v Trim Celtic

Dingle Utd v Donnycarney FC

Usher Celtic v Sheriff YC

Ardmore Rovers v Willow Park FC

St. Francis FC v Newlands/Castle Park or Howth Celtic

Leinster Counties

Courtown Hibs v Corach Ramblers FC

Birr Town FC v Thomastown Utd

Parkvilla Utd v North End Utd

New Ross Celtic v Rathangan FC or Highview Ath

Naas FC v Evergreen FC

Tullamore Town or FC Killoe v Kildare Town or Moyne Rgs

Wexford Bohs or St. Patricks Boys v Gorey Celtic

Roscommon/Sligo Leitrim

Ballymoe FC or Moore Utd v Boyle Celtic

St. Peters FC v Dysart FC or Carbury FC

Merville Utd v Ballinasloe Town

Ulster/Cavan/Monaghan

Greencastle Utd v Lifford Celtic

Cappry Rovers v Glenea Utd.

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Rathmullen Celtic

Castlefin Celtic v Convoy Arsenal FC

Galway League

Mervue Utd v West Utd or Salthill Devon FC

Tuam Celtic v Corrib Celtic or Corrib Rangers

Galway Hibs or Claregalway Celtic v Maree/Oranmore FC

Mayo

Straide & Foxford FC v Westport Utd

Castlebar Celtic v Glenhest Rovers or Ballina Town

Claremorris FC v Iorras Aonthaithe FC

Clare/Desmond/Kerry

Carrig Celtic v Castleisland FC

Newmarket Celtic B v Killarney Celtic or Moher Celtic

Glin Rovers FC v Fenit Samphires FC

Shannon Town FC v Ballingarry FC

Avenue Utd v Rathkeale FC

Newmarket Celtic v Broadford Utd.

Waterford

Villa FC or Tramore FC v Tramore Rgs or Ferrybank FC

Waterford Crystal or Ballinroad FC v Dungarvan Utd or Carrick Utd

Kilmacow FC or St Saviours FC v Hibernians FC or Carrick Utd.

Tipperary

Clodiagh Rangers or St. Michaels FC v BT Harps FC or Borroway Rovers

Clonmel Town v Wilderness Rovers or Moneygall FC

Clonmel Celtic v Thurles Town or Rosegreen Rgs.

Old Bridge FC v Suirside FC or Galbally FC

Killavilla Utd v Nenagh Celtic

Limerick

Holycross FC v Shelbourne FC

Janesboro FC v Ballynanty Rovers

Coonagh Utd v Kennedy Park FC

Kilrush Crusaders FC v Carew Park FC or Pike Rovers

St. Patricks FC v Hill Celtic

Regional Utd v Nenagh FC

Cork

Bandon Utd or Bunratty Utd v Rockmount FC or Greenwood FC

Leeside FC or College Corinthians v Knocknaheeny Celtic

Carrigaline Utd v Drinagh Rgs.

Waterloo FC or Grattan Utd v Kilcreen Celtic or Cobh Wanderers

Everton FC or St. Marys FC v Youghal Utd or Knockraha FC

UCC A FC or Glenthorn Celtic v Innishvilla FC or Macroom FC B

Buttevant FC or Ringmahon Rgs v Lakewood Ath.

Springfield FC or Pearse Celtic v Cathedral Cel or Strand Utd

Ties to be played week ending 12th November 2017