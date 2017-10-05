FAI JUNIOR CUP 3RD ROUND DRAW

The draw for the third round of the FAI Junior Cup was released yesterday evening. The Galway section will see West United at home to Salthill Devon, Corrib Celtic have been drawn at home to Corrib Rangers, Maree/Oranmore head to Dynamo Blues, Tuam Celtic are at home to West Coast United, Claregalway Celtic make the short journey to Galway Hibs and another short journey, this time for Merlin Woods who are away to Mervue United.
In The Roscommon/Sligo/Leitrim Section, Dysart are at home to Carbury, Boyle Celtic face former Sligo league opponents in Glenview Stars, Ballinasloe Town host Castlerea Celtic, St John’s Athletic are at home to Melville United, Ballymoe host Moore United and Ballisodare United are away to St Peter’s.
The Draw is as Follows:
Galway
West Utd v Salthill Devon
Corrib Celtic v Corrib Rangers
Dynamo Blues FC v Maree/Oranmore FC
Tuam Celtic v West Coast Utd
Galway Hibs FC v Claregalway Celtic
Mervue Utd v Merlin Woods FC
Roscommon-Sligo Leitrim
Dysart FC v Carbury FC
Boyle Celtic v Glenview Stars FC
Ballinasloe Town FC v Castlerea Celtic
St. John Ath v Melville Utd
Ballymore FC v Moore Utd
St. Peters FC v Ballisodare Utd
All ties to be played weekend of the 22nd of October 2017