FAI JUNIOR CUP 3RD ROUND DRAW

The draw for the third round of the FAI Junior Cup was released yesterday evening. The Galway section will see West United at home to Salthill Devon, Corrib Celtic have been drawn at home to Corrib Rangers, Maree/Oranmore head to Dynamo Blues, Tuam Celtic are at home to West Coast United, Claregalway Celtic make the short journey to Galway Hibs and another short journey, this time for Merlin Woods who are away to Mervue United.

In The Roscommon/Sligo/Leitrim Section, Dysart are at home to Carbury, Boyle Celtic face former Sligo league opponents in Glenview Stars, Ballinasloe Town host Castlerea Celtic, St John’s Athletic are at home to Melville United, Ballymoe host Moore United and Ballisodare United are away to St Peter’s.

The Draw is as Follows:

Galway West Utd v Salthill Devon Corrib Celtic v Corrib Rangers Dynamo Blues FC v Maree/Oranmore FC Tuam Celtic v West Coast Utd Galway Hibs FC v Claregalway Celtic Mervue Utd v Merlin Woods FC Roscommon-Sligo Leitrim Dysart FC v Carbury FC Boyle Celtic v Glenview Stars FC Ballinasloe Town FC v Castlerea Celtic St. John Ath v Melville Utd Ballymore FC v Moore Utd St. Peters FC v Ballisodare Utd All ties to be played weekend of the 22nd of October 2017