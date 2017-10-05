15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FAI JUNIOR CUP 3RD ROUND DRAW

By Sport GBFM
October 5, 2017

Time posted: 11:45 am

The draw for the third round of the FAI Junior Cup was released yesterday evening. The Galway section will see West United at home to Salthill Devon, Corrib Celtic have been drawn at home to Corrib Rangers, Maree/Oranmore head to Dynamo Blues, Tuam Celtic are at home to West Coast United, Claregalway Celtic make the short journey to Galway Hibs and another short journey, this time for Merlin Woods who are away to Mervue United.

In The Roscommon/Sligo/Leitrim Section, Dysart are at home to Carbury, Boyle Celtic face former Sligo league opponents in Glenview Stars, Ballinasloe Town host Castlerea Celtic, St John’s Athletic are at home to Melville United,  Ballymoe host Moore United and Ballisodare United are away to St Peter’s.

The Draw is as Follows:

Galway

West Utd v Salthill Devon

Corrib Celtic  v Corrib Rangers

Dynamo Blues FC v Maree/Oranmore FC

Tuam Celtic v West Coast Utd

Galway Hibs FC v Claregalway Celtic

Mervue Utd v Merlin Woods FC

 

Roscommon-Sligo Leitrim

Dysart FC v Carbury FC

Boyle Celtic  v Glenview Stars FC

Ballinasloe Town FC  v Castlerea Celtic

St. John Ath v Melville Utd

Ballymore FC v Moore Utd

St. Peters FC v Ballisodare Utd

 

All ties to be played weekend of the 22nd of October 2017

