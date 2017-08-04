FAI Cup Round One Fixtures Confirmed

Following FAI venue inspections, several non-league grounds have been passed to host the FAI Cup fixtures including Evergreen who will be able to host SSE Airtricity League Premier Division side Drogheda United at their home ground in Kilkenny.

The fixtures will be played across Friday, Saturday and Sunday as holders Cork City kick-off their defence at Bray Wanderers on Saturday, August 12th at 7pm.

Furthermore, the second round draw will take place on Monday, August 14th live on RTE’s Soccer Republic. The show will begin at 6.30pm on the RTE Player and the draw will be broadcast live on the programme.

The full Irish Daily Mail First Round fixture list is below.

Friday, 11th August – Cabinteely v U.C.D., Stradbrook, 7.45 pm

Friday, 11th August – Waterford v Shelbourne, R.S.C., 7.45 pm

Friday, 11th August – Finn Harps v Bohemians, Finn Park, 8.00 pm

Friday, 11th August – Shamrock Rovers v Glenville, Tallaght Stadium, 8.00pm

Friday, 11th August – Wexford v Crumlin United, Ferrycarrig Park, 8.00pm

Saturday, 12th August – Cobh Wanderers v Killarney Celtic, Oldchurch Park, 4.00 pm

Saturday, 12th August – Cobh Ramblers v Limerick, St. Colman’s Park, 7.45 pm

Saturday, 12th August – Ballincollig v Athlone Town, CIT, 5.00 pm

Saturday, 12th August – Bangor Celtic v Everton, Iveagh Grounds, 6.30 pm

Saturday, 12th August – Bray Wanderers v Cork City, Carlisle Grounds, 7.00 pm

Saturday, 12th August – Longford Town v Sligo Rovers, City Calling Stadium, 7.30 pm

Sunday, 13th August – Bluebell United v Sheriff YC, Red Cow, 12.00 pm

Sunday, 13th August – Evergreen v Drogheda United, Evergreen Park, 2.00 pm

Sunday, 13th August – Killester United v Galway United, Haddon Park, 2.00 pm

Sunday, 13th August – Portmarnock v St. Patrick’s Athletic, Paddy’s Hill, 2.00 pm

Sunday, 13th August – Dundalk v Derry City, Oriel Park, 6.30pm