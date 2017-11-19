Fabulous gifts to be won on The Keith Finnegan Show with The g Hotel & Spa Galway

This week on the Keith Finnegan Show each day we have a fabulous treat for our listeners, all thanks to The g Hotel & Spa Galway. Each day Keith has a special and very indulgent prize to giveaway.

To start on Monday, as part of The g Hotel’s 12th Birthday celebrations, we have an Afternoon Tea for two guests to giveaway to one lucky listener.

The g Hotel has just introduced a new millinery inspired Afternoon Tea celebrating their design director – milliner Philip Treacy. The Head Pastry Chef at the g is also a skilled Chocolatier and she has selected the stunning butterfly head piece once showcased by Naomi Campbell as the inspiration for her first edition of this exciting new Millinery Afternoon Tea series.

You can escape to the stylish surroundings of the Signature Lounges at the g Hotel where you will indulge in an exquisitely presented Millinery Afternoon Tea. Tantalise your taste buds with a selection of savoury sandwiches as well as freshly based scones and absolutely delicious hand crafted sweet delicacies served with your choice of freshly brewed coffee or loose tea selection. Afternoon Tea is served at the g Hotel every day from 12pm to 6pm.

On Tuesday our prizes are from the g Hotel & Spa is a Dinner & a Movie voucher for two guests. The winner will enjoy a two-course dinner for two in the Signature Lounges followed by a movie of their choice in the EYE cinema.

With the EYE Cinema right next door, the g Hotel’s Dinner & a Movie package is the perfect night out. Skip the queues and book with the g Hotel who purchase your movie ticket for you and have it ready at your table. Whether you are a comic fan with Justice League, are in need of a feel-good movie with Paddington 2 or just fancy a laugh with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg in Daddy’s Home 2 – book a night at the movies with the g Hotel by emailing [email protected] or call 091 865200.

The g Hotel have brought back their most popular room offer – overnight in a 50sqm Junior Suite with standalone Villeroy & Boch bath and a bottle of chilled pink Prosecco on arrival for €99pps – a 45% saving on the usual Junior Suite rate. On Wednesday we have the perfect gift or treat for yourself and we have one overnight stay to giveaway – Stay midweek between now and 22nd March – certain date exclusions apply.

On Thursday the prize from the g Hotel & Spa is also part of their 12th Birthday celebrations. ESPA at the g is the luxurious spa at the heart of the g Hotel. Spread over two floors, ESPA offers a wide range of treatments to unwind a busy mind and renew your inner calm. With the festive season kicking off this week, they also have a beautiful selection of spa gifts from stocking fillers to indulgent luxuries. See www.theghotel.ie/christmas-gifts for more details

Thursday’s prize is an Optimal Skin ProFacial at the g Hotel – including an hours thermal suite therapy, 55 facial with an ESPA expert and post treatment chill out time in the naturally lit relaxation lounge.

And final on Friday like all our prizes this week is part of the g Hotel Christmas Gift collection this year.

Our last prize of the week is from the award-winning Restaurant gigi’s – holder of two AA rosettes for culinary excellence and described by media as ‘a feast for the senses in every way’. Head Chef Jason O’Neill has just launched his new winter menus and one lucky listener will win a three-course dinner for two choosing from the a la carte Indulge Menu in Restaurant gigi’s at the g Hotel. Certain date exclusions apply due to Christmas parties/New Year’s Eve etc.