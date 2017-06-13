Extra garda patrols in bid to catch culprits of Rosscahill aggravated burglary

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Extra garda patrols will take place today (13/6) to find a car which may have been involved in an aggravated burglary in Rosscahill yesterday.

An 88 year-old man received minor injuries when three men broke into the house where he lived alone around 4p.m yesterday.

One of the suspects is believed to be in his 40s, while the two others are in their 20s, well-dressed and spoke with Irish accents.

The men fled following a struggle with a relative of the homeowner who arrived on the scene.

Gardaí are searching for a silver Honda Accord, registration number 05-LS-3644, which had a broken rear windscreen and which may be connected to the incident.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 51 47 20