Galway Bay fm newsroom – Test excavation work has been extended at the site of the former Mother and Baby home in Tuam.

The work is led by the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation.

Initial test excavation work was carried out last October and November.

A second phase has now begun and will continue for the next two to three weeks.

The commission says the purpose of the excavation is to resolve a number of queries in relation to the interment of human remains at the location.