Extension of planning permission for major Moycullen housing development

By GBFM News
December 14, 2017

Time posted: 10:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The completion of a major housing development in Moycullen can go ahead as the county council has granted an extension of planning permission.

Solemia Unlimited Company has secured more time to complete 113 homes at Kylebroughlan.

The development also provides for access on to the Spiddal road and an internal access road.

Substantial works have been carried out on site and now the planning permission has been extended until December 2021 with one condition attached.

The company must lodge a bond worth just over three quarters of a million euro with the county council before work restarts to ensure the completion of the development.

