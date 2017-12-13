15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Extension of Gort medical facility to create 75 new jobs

By GBFM News
December 13, 2017

Time posted: 4:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to 75 new jobs will be created in the Gort area with the grant of planning permission for an extension of a medical facility.

Galway County Council has granted planning permission to Natus Manufacturing Limited on Glenbrack Road to build a commercial unit for storage and distribution.

It would serve as an extension to the existing manufacturing unit and planners have attached 16 conditions to the planning permission.

One conditions stipulates that the site must be landscaped.

Natus manufactures healthcare products used for screening, detection, treatment and monitoring of common ailments.

Galway East T.D Seán Canney says the extension of the Natus facility in Gort will boost employment in the area.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
December 13, 2017
December 13, 2017
December 13, 2017
