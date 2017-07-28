Expert report strongly backs proposed merger of city and county councils

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An expert report says the proposed merger of Galway’s city and county councils is feasible, and would deliver significant economic and social benefits.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Sean Kyne has announced that the interim report of the Expert Advisory group on Local Government arrangements in Galway will be published today.

The report, which has been seen by Galway Bay fm news, is the result of ten meetings over five months on the technical feasibility of the proposed amalgamation.

The experts, led by Professor Eoin O’Sullivan, undertook detailed analysis of each local authority function and any potential impediment to the creation of a Greater Galway Authority.

The study included extensive input from senior managers from both the city and county councils in relation to the possible impact on delivery of public services.

The expert group says a fully resourced Greater Galway Authority offers the potential for significant opportunities in terms of economic and social development for the region.

The group says it unanimously and unequivocally recommends the appointment of a dedicated head of economic and physical development.

This person would be supported by teams dedicated to economic development, spatial planning and enterprise/local development.

The report says the group will continue with its work, and will now focus on the governance and other arrangements associated with the potential creation of a Greater Galway Authority.