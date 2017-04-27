15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

WorldClient

Expert climate change team sets sail for Galway from Canada

By GBFM News
April 27, 2017

Time posted: 4:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An international team of scientists is setting sail for Galway from Canada today aboard the Celtic Explorer.

The group is on a trans-Atlantic voyage to study the impact of climate change on the ocean.

Departing from St. John’s Newfoundland, the team is due to arrive in Galway on the 23rd of May.

The Marine Institute-led team of experts are surveying a transect of the Atlantic Ocean last surveyed 20 years ago to investigate carbon dioxide levels in the ocean.

The survey is essential to understand and project how carbon dioxide emissions are accumulated in the oceans and the atmosphere, as well as its effects on the acidification of the ocean.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
