A professional couple in the Kilcolgan Ardrahan area, are looking for an
experienced, mature and reliable childminder to mind 3 children aged 6, 4
and 2 in their own home and do some light housework for 4 days per week.
Own car needed for school drop offs and collections.
Email: [email protected] or phone 087 910 6169
Experienced, mature and reliable childminder required in the Kilcolgan Ardrahan area
By Damian Burke
January 24, 2017
Time posted: 9:34 am
SHARE
A professional couple in the Kilcolgan Ardrahan area, are looking for an