The Keith Finnegan Show

Childminder

Experienced, mature and reliable childminder required in the Kilcolgan Ardrahan area

By Damian Burke
January 24, 2017

Time posted: 9:34 am

A professional couple in the Kilcolgan Ardrahan area, are looking for an
experienced, mature and reliable childminder to mind 3 children aged 6, 4
and 2 in their own home and do some light housework for 4 days per week.
Own car needed for school drop offs and collections.
Email: [email protected] or phone 087 910 6169

