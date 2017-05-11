Experienced Full Time Cabinet Maker required

JCK Kitchens & Interiors are recruiting for the following:
Experienced Full Time Cabinet Maker to Manufacture and Install Bespoke Kitchens and Fitted Furniture
And
Experienced Full Time Kitchen Sales Designer with Minimum 3 Years Experience & Knowledge of Articad Drawing System or Similar Drawing
System
Please submit a CV, cover letter and, if possible, a portfolio of your recent work completed to [email protected]
May 11, 2017
