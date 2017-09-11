15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

An exciting evening awaits at the Semi-Finals of the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby

By Sport GBFM
September 11, 2017

Time posted: 11:05 am

There was a mixture of fancied winners and upsets this weekend in Shelbourne at the Quarter Finals of the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby, the biggest of all being the defeat of Clare’s Rocket as he was edged out in the final stride by Good News. Sonic and Black Farren completed a heat double for Graham Holland while the fastest winner of the session was the hugely impressive Native Chimes.

THE BOYLESPORTS IRISH DERBY SEMI-FINAL DRAW

1st Semi-Final

T1: BLACK FARREN

T2: HEY BOUND

T3: NATIVE CHIMES

T4: TYRUR HAROLD (M)

T5: BUCKOS DREAM (W)

T6: JAYTEE BARRACUDA (W)

2nd Semi-Final

T1: GOOD NEWS

T2: DRUMSNA STAR

T3: SONIC (W)

T4: CLARES ROCKET (W)

T5: KILGRANEY ACE (W)

T6: JAYTEE JET (W)

With a total prize fund of €287,500, The Irish Greyhound Derby is sponsored by BoyleSports, Ireland’s largest independent bookmaker. The competition is the most prestigious race in the Irish Greyhound Calendar, with a winner’s prize of €150,000. The Semi-Finals will be held this Saturday 16th September at Shelbourne Park. This action packed period will conclude with the Final held on Saturday 23rd September.

Both the Semi-Final and Final will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2 and online to a worldwide audience on RTÉ website and RTÉ Player.  In recent years, the Irish Greyhound Derby has seen strong competition from across all regions.

The BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby 2016 winner was Rural Hawaii, owned by Michael & Helen O’Dwyer from Clonmel, Co. Tipperary with winning prize money of €125,000.

Rachel Holland with Black Farren, Paul Hennessy with Jaytee Jet and Barry Connolly with Tyrur Harold.

