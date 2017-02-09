15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

HANDBALL 2

Exciting draws announced for All-Ireland 40 x 20 Handball Championships

By Sport GBFM
February 9, 2017

Time posted: 1:37 pm

There could be a Galway and Roscommon last sixteen clash in the All-Ireland 40 x 20 Championships as the draw was revealed. Martin Mulkerrins from Moycullen will face the winner of the preliminary round tie between Niall McDermott of Roscommon and Jer Willoughby from Wicklow and if he comes through that, he will face either Rikki O’Gara of Roscommon or Niall O’Connor from Kildare. Ollie Conway from Williamstown, last year’s All-Ireland Intermediate Champion, faces Ian Griffin from Dublin in his preliminary round match with the winner taking on Owen McKenna from Antrim in the round of 32. Should Conway win that round, the reward is a last sixteen game with Ger Coonan from Tipperary or Brendan Fleming from Cork.

The Women’s 40 x 20 championships is equally exciting with Michael Breathnach’s Ciana Ni Churraoin taking on the winners of the last 16 round between Pauline Gallagher from Mayo and Aisling O’Keeffe from Cork. A win will put Ciana into the semi-finals.

