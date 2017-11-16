15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Examiner of high profile Galway businesses allowed enter into investor agreement

By GBFM News
November 16, 2017

Time posted: 8:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The High Court has granted orders permitting the examiner of seven companies controlled by Galway businessman Gerry Barrett to enter into an agreement with an investor.

The court has granted insolvency practitioner Neil Hughes powers under provisions of the 2014 Companies Act to enter into an agreement with an investor called Waltzfire Ltd.

Neil Hughes sought the order because the directors of the companies would not sign documents that would allow the investment agreement with Waltzfire to be executed.

The unsuccessful bidder was a company called Besomhill Ltd which the court heard is controlled by Gerry Barrett.

Funds from the investment are to be used as part of the examiner’s scheme of arrangement with the company’s creditors.

The Judge said she was also accepting an undertaking from the examiner not to sign the investment agreement until midday today.

Last month Mr Hughes was confirmed as examiner to firms connected to the G Hotel, the Meyrick Hotel, apartments, a retail park and the Eye Cinema in the city.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
City bypass application due to be lodged with An Bord Pleanala in New Year
November 15, 2017
City bypass application due to be lodged with An Bord Pleanala in New Year
November 15, 2017
Shortage of council staff resulting in ‘filthy’ city streets
November 15, 2017
Major safety works due at Kilmeen Cross early next year

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 15, 2017
Voting Now Open For HRI Outstanding Achievement Award
November 15, 2017
Cillian McDaid To Join AFL Side Carlton
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK