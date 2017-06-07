15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Exam centres across Galway open for first state exams

By GBFM News
June 7, 2017

Time posted: 8:03 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Exam centres across the city and county are opening this morning as over 6,500 Galway students prepare to sit the Leaving and Junior Certificate exams.

The Leaving Cert exam schedule kicks off at 9.30am with English Paper 1, with exams set to continue until June 23rd for some.

Junior Cert students will this morning take on English and CSPE.

3290 students across Galway will begin their Junior Cert exams later this morning, while 3175 will start the Leaving Certificate.

A futher 77 students will begin Leaving Cert Applied exam schedule.

In total, over 121 thousand students will sit the Leaving and Junior Cert exams at more than 5,000 exam centres across Ireland.

Education Minister Richard Bruton is wishing the students luck this morning, and says it’s a marathon, not a sprint.

