Evidence continues in Ballinasloe lotto dispute case

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The case of a woman being sued by her stepson over a Lotto win has heard there’s no evidence he was offered a house instead of a € 200,000 share.

David Walsh of Knocknagreena in Ballinasloe claims he’s entitled to over half a million euro as one of six people who signed the back of the winning ticket.

2, 7, 12, 14, 23 and 35 – those were the winning lotto numbers on Jan 22 2011.

Mary Walsh claims she bought the ticket and that those numbers were the same ones she always used.

On the advice of someone from the National Lottery, she claims she asked her late husband Peter, his son David, her two sons and David’s cousin to sign the back of it so they wouldn’t have to pay gift tax.

The court previously heard that anyone who signs the back of a winning ticket becomes a joint owner of it, but she claims her stepson gave up his share by accepting the family home in Ballinasloe, which was worth € 135k at the time.

Under cross-examination, she insisted she had mentioned the offer to her solicitor and couldn’t explain why there wasn’t a note of it.

She also denied trying to hide € 600k held in joint bank accounts with her late husband from his four children.