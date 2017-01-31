15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Keith Finnegan

Keith Finnegan

lotto-news

Evidence continues in Ballinasloe lotto dispute case

By GBFM News
January 31, 2017

Time posted: 6:01 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The case of a woman being sued by her stepson over a Lotto win has heard there’s no evidence he was offered a house instead of a € 200,000 share.

David Walsh of Knocknagreena in Ballinasloe claims he’s entitled to over half a million euro as one of six people who signed the back of the winning ticket.

2, 7, 12, 14, 23 and 35 – those were the winning lotto numbers on Jan 22 2011.

Mary Walsh claims she bought the ticket and that those numbers were the same ones she always used.

On the advice of someone from the National Lottery, she claims she asked her late husband Peter, his son David, her two sons and David’s cousin to sign the back of it so they wouldn’t have to pay gift tax.

The court previously heard that anyone who signs the back of a winning ticket becomes a joint owner of it, but she claims her stepson gave up his share by accepting the family home in Ballinasloe, which was worth € 135k at the time.

Under cross-examination, she insisted she had mentioned the offer to her solicitor and couldn’t explain why there wasn’t a note of it.

She also denied trying to hide € 600k held in joint bank accounts with her late husband from his four children.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway farmers promised weekly run of GLAS payments following protest outside Dáil
news-farm-farming-hay-bale
January 31, 2017
Galway farmers promised weekly run of GLAS payments following protest outside Dáil
An-Garda-Siochana
January 31, 2017
Gardai renew appeal for information after Kinvara hit and run
news-court-gabel
January 31, 2017
Ballinasloe woman claims she is the sole owner of winning Lotto ticket

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
news@galwaybayfm.ie
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
16 October 2016; The St. Thomas squad before the start of the Galway County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final game between Gort and St.Thomas at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile
January 31, 2017
St Thomas Ready For All-Ireland Club Semi-Final
IRELAND WOMENS RUGBY
January 31, 2017
Six Connacht Players Named In Irish Women’s Squad To Face Scotland
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK