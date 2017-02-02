15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Evidence concludes in Ballinasloe lotto dispute case

By GBFM News
February 2, 2017

Time posted: 4:16 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Ballinasloe woman being sued by her stepson over a 3.3 million euro lotto win wants him to give up the family home if he wins his case.

Mary Walsh of Perssepark in Ballinasloe claims David Walsh accepted the house in lieu of a 200-thousnd euro share of the prize.

He denies that was the case, and is suing her for over half a million euro as one of six people who signed the back of the winning ticket.

She claims it would be an ‘unjust enrichment’ if he won and was allowed to keep the house – which was valued at 135-thousnd euro in 2011.

Both sides have now concluded their cases.

