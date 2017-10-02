Evergreen Healthfoods want you to Dust Down those Runners for Croi Charity Night Run

As Autumn approaches, local Heart & Stroke Charity Croí is encouraging everyone to set some fitness goals of walking, jogging or running by aiming to participate in the 3rd Annual Croí Galway Night Run on the Prom which takes place this year on Friday, October 13th at 8pm and will once again be sponsored by Evergreen Healthfoods.

Last year, over 1,200 people of all ages, shapes and sizes participated in this novel fun run on the Prom. Each runner has the option of recording their time or just completing the 3 mile distance just for fun! Participating in and completing this fun run or walk is attainable for everyone says Croí who are promoting the benefits of exercise and fitness for a healthy life.

This year all participants will receive a commemorative technical long sleeve running t-shirt, a Team Croí neck scarf, an exclusive Evergreen Healthfoods voucher and medal at the finish line! Training and nutritional advice for the Croí Galway Night Run is available on www.croi.ie.

“Evergreen are so proud to be the title sponsor again for this year’s Croí Night Run. Last year’s event was a great success and this year we can’t wait to see the response. Croí is such a natural partner for us as we both share the same ethos of helping people to live healthier lives.

This event also helps to raise much needed awareness about heart disease and stroke and the impact it has on the community. ” says Patrick Carroll, Evergreen’s Marketing Manager.

To register for the event log on to www.croi.ie

Pictured (from left to right): Aideen Hurley, Evergreen Healthfoods Owner; Edwina Treacy, Event Manager, Croí Night Run & Joe Kavanagh, Corporate Relations, Croí.