An Evening with Nik Kershaw at the Roisin Dubh – tickets giveaway on the Home Run

Nik Kershaw’s most recent album “Ei8ht” was released in 2012 and produced the singles ‘The Sky’s The Limit’ and ‘You’re The Best’.

Throughout his career, Kershaw has attracted praise from such legends as Eric Clapton and Miles Davis and has been nominated for four Brit Awards. Elton John famously described him as being “the best songwriter of his generation”.

He continues to write and record (both for his own projects and for film and TV) and perform his songs, old and new to his faithfull following all over the world.