15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Valerie Hughes

Valerie Hughes

An Evening with Nik Kershaw at the Roisin Dubh – tickets giveaway on the Home Run

By Sinead Kennedy
September 23, 2017

Time posted: 7:10 am

Join Donal Mahon this week on The Home Run to win tickets to see the legendary Nik Kershaw at the Roisin Dubh on Thursday 5th October .

Nik Kershaw’s most recent album “Ei8ht” was released in 2012 and produced the singles ‘The Sky’s The Limit’ and ‘You’re The Best’.

Throughout his career, Kershaw has attracted praise from such legends as Eric Clapton and Miles Davis and has been nominated for four Brit Awards. Elton John famously described him as being “the best songwriter of his generation”.

He continues to write and record (both for his own projects and for film and TV) and perform his songs, old and new to his faithfull following all over the world.

For more details of this event and other events click here – Roisin Dubh 
print
Uncategorized
Gas supply now safe in Galway city, Oranmore, Salthill and Claregalway
Death Notices Saturday 23rd September, 2017
September 13, 2017
This year’s Hula Hoops National Cup draw dishes up some very interesting clashes
September 3, 2017
All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final Match Tracker
September 1, 2017
Death Notices Friday 1st September, 2017