European Rugby Champions Cup – Round 5 review

Round 5 Notes

Leinster Rugby, ASM Clermont Auvergne, Munster Rugby and holders, Saracens, have booked their places in the knockout stage. If all four clubs win their Round 6 matches, they will be guaranteed home quarter-finals.

If Connacht Rugby and Wasps win their Round 6 games in Pool 2 against Toulouse and Zebre respectively, they will both secure their places in the last eight.

If three-time champions, RC Toulon, get the better of Saracens in Pool 3 at Allianz Park next Saturday, they will be guaranteed a quarter-final spot.

If Glasgow Warriors manage to defeat Leicester Tigers in Pool 1 at Welford Road next Saturday, they will go through to the knockout stage as a best runner-up for the first time in their history.

Since the tournament format was changed in 2014/15, the lowest total for a best runner-up to qualify for the quarter-finals is 17 points by Saracens.

Chris Ashton’s two tries in Saracens’ dramatic last-ditch draw at the Scarlets moves him up to 33 on the tournament’s all-time list, level with Brian O’Driscoll and three behind Vincent Clerc of Toulouse on 36.

Wesley Fofana of Clermont and Ulster Rugby’s Charles Piutau top the defenders beaten statistics category with 26 apiece.

Toulon’s Mathieu Bastareaud made his 50 th tournament appearance in yesterday’s win over a hugely competitive Sale Sharks. If selected, Owen Farrell and Chris Wyles of Saracens, will win their 50 th caps in Round 6.

tournament appearance in yesterday’s win over a hugely competitive Sale Sharks. If selected, Owen Farrell and Chris Wyles of Saracens, will win their 50 caps in Round 6. CJ Stander of Munster is the leading tournament ball carrier with 82 to date, while Connacht’s Tiernan O’Halloran has made the most metres with an impressive 525.

Johnny Sexton brought his European Cup career points total to 501 in the big win over Montpellier and the Leinster playmaker is now eighth on the all-time list which is topped by Munster’s Ronan O’Gara with a massive 1,365.

Glasgow captain, Jonny Gray, leads the tackling statistics with 72.

Scott Williams’ try at Parc y Scarlets was the club’s 300th in Europe’s top flight.

Isa Nacewa is currently this season’s top points scorer with 75 and the Leinster captain is also the leading try scorer with 6.

Saracens’ draw at Parc y Scarlets meant they missed out on setting a new tournament record of 14 consecutive wins.

Pool Tables

Pool 1 Pos Team Pl W D L PF PA Diff TF TA TB LB Pts 1 Q Munster Rugby 5 4 0 1 138 54 84 15 3 3 1 20 2 Glasgow Warriors 5 3 0 2 117 86 31 12 10 1 1 14 3 Leicester Tigers 5 2 0 3 61 147 -86 3 17 0 0 8 4 Racing 92 5 1 0 4 79 108 -29 11 11 1 0 5 Pool 2 Pos Team Pl W D L PF PA Diff TF TA TB LB Pts 1 Connacht Rugby 5 4 0 1 178 99 79 25 12 2 0 18 2 Wasps 5 3 1 1 169 85 84 22 10 2 1 17 3 Toulouse 5 2 1 2 145 81 64 19 9 2 2 14 4 Zebre Rugby 5 0 0 5 63 290 -227 8 43 0 0 0 Pool 3 Pos Team Pl W D L PF PA Diff TF TA TB LB Pts 1 q Saracens 5 4 1 0 171 84 87 19 6 2 0 20 2 RC Toulon 5 3 0 2 117 90 27 12 9 2 1 15 3 Scarlets 5 2 1 2 118 129 -11 9 13 0 0 10 4 Sale Sharks 5 0 0 5 41 144 -103 5 17 0 0 0 Pool 4 Pos Team Pl W D L PF PA Diff TF TA TB LB Pts 1 Q Leinster Rugby 5 4 0 1 203 63 140 28 7 4 1 21 2 Montpellier 5 2 0 3 94 132 -38 11 13 1 2 11 3 Castres Olympique 5 2 0 3 120 123 -3 12 17 1 1 10 4 Northampton Saints 5 2 0 3 74 173 -99 8 22 1 0 9 Pool 5 Pos Team Pl W D L PF PA Diff TF TA TB LB Pts 1 Q ASM Clermont Auvergne 5 4 0 1 163 105 58 20 14 4 1 21 2 Exeter Chiefs 5 2 0 3 84 98 -14 9 10 1 2 11 3 Bordeaux-Bègles 5 2 0 3 92 98 -6 9 10 1 1 10 4 Ulster Rugby 5 2 0 3 109 147 -38 13 17 1 0 9

Round 6 fixtures

Date Time* Pool Home Away Venue Referee 20/01/2017 20:45 4 Castres Olympique Leinster Rugby Stade Pierre Antoine Greg Garner (Eng) 20/01/2017 20:45 4 Montpellier Northampton Saints Altrad Stadium John Lacey (Ire) 21/01/2017 13:00 5 Ulster Rugby Bordeaux-Bègles Kingspan Stadium Matthew Carley (Eng) 21/01/2017 14:00 5 ASM Clermont Auvergne Exeter Chiefs Stade Marcel-Michelin Andrew Brace (Ire) 21/01/2017 15:15 3 Sale Sharks Scarlets AJ Bell Stadium Pascal Gauzere (Fra) 21/01/2017 15:15 3 Saracens RC Toulon Allianz Park Nigel Owens (Wal) 21/01/2017 17:30 1 Leicester Tigers Glasgow Warriors Welford Road Mathiew Raynal (Fra) 21/01/2017 17:30 1 Munster Rugby Racing 92 Thomond Park Marius Mitrea (Ita) 22/01/2017 16:15 2 Toulouse Connacht Rugby Stade Ernest Wallon Wayne Barnes (Eng) 22/01/2017 16:15 2 Zebre Rugby Wasps Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi David Wilkinson (Ire)

*KO times are local

How they stand pre-Round 6

Ranking Pool Club Position in pool Match Points Points difference Tries 1 – Q 4 Leinster Rugby 1 21 140 28 2 –Q 5 Clermont Auvergne 1 21 58 20 3 – Q 1 Munster Rugby 1 20 84 15 4 – q 3 Saracens 1 20 87 19 5 2 Connacht Rugby 1 18 79 25 6 2 Wasps 2 17 84 22 7 3 RC Toulon 2 15 27 12 8 1 Glasgow Warriors 2 14 31 12 9 5 Exeter Chiefs 2 11 -14 9 10 4 Montpellier 2 11 -38 11 11 2 Toulouse 3 14 64 19 12 4 Castres Olympique 3 10 -3 12 13 5 Bordeaux-Bègles 3 10 -6 9 14 3 Scarlets 3 10 -11 9 15 1 Leicester Tigers 3 8 -86 3 16 5 Ulster Rugby 4 9 -38 13 17 4 Northampton 4 9 -99 8 18 1 Racing 92 4 5 -29 11 19 3 Sale Sharks 4 0 -103 5 20 2 Zebre Rugby 4 0 -227 8

How clubs qualify for the quarter-finals

The five pool winners and the three best-placed runners-up qualify for the quarter-finals, and will be decided as follows:

(a) The pool winner will be the club with the highest number of match points in each pool. The best-placed runners-up will be the three clubs with the highest number of match points out of the five clubs that finish second in their respective pools. For the quarter-finals, the pool winners will be ranked 1 to 5 and the best-placed runners-up ranked 6th, 7th and 8th by reference to the number of match points earned.

(b) If two clubs in the same pool are equal on match points at the end of the pool stage, then their ranking will be determined by the results of the two matches played between the relevant clubs as follows:

(i) the club with the greater number of match points from the two matches; or

(ii) if equal, the club with the best aggregate points difference from the two matches; or

(iii) if equal, the club that scored the most tries in the two matches.

(c) If ranking remains unresolved and/or if clubs have not played each other previously in the pool stage, qualification/ranking will be determined as follows:

(i) the best aggregate points difference from the pool stage; or

(ii) if equal, the number of tries scored in the pool stage; or

(iii) if equal, the club with the fewest number of players suspended under Disciplinary Rules in the pool stage; or

(iv) if unresolved, by drawing lots.

The clubs ranked 1 to 4 will have home advantage in the quarter-finals as follows:

QF 1 – Club 1 v Club 8 QF 2 – Club 4 v Club 5

QF 3 – Club 3 v Club 6 QF 4 – Club 2 v Club 7

Semi-finals

NB The format for the semi-final matches in the Champions Cup recognises performances by clubs during the pool stage as well as the achievement of winning a quarter-final match away from home.

Semi-final 1: winner QF 1 v winner QF 2

Semi-final 2: winner QF 3 v winner QF 4

The semi-final matches will be played at venues designated by EPCR, and the following clubs will have home country advantage in their respective semi-final matches:

For Semi-final 1

If the clubs ranked 1 and 4 win their QFs, the club ranked 1 will have home country advantage

If the clubs ranked 1 and 5 win their QFs, the club ranked 5 will have home country advantage

If the clubs ranked 8 and 4 win their QFs, the club ranked 8 will have home country advantage

If the clubs ranked 8 and 5 win their QFs, the club ranked 5 will have home country advantage

For Semi-final 2

If the clubs ranked 3 and 2 win their QFs, the club ranked 2 will have home country advantage

If the clubs ranked 3 and 7 win their QFs, the club ranked 7 will have home country advantage

If the clubs ranked 6 and 2 win their QFs, the club ranked 6 will have home country advantage

If the clubs ranked 6 and 7 win their QFs, the club ranked 6 will have home country advantage

Knockout stage appearances since 1996

The knockout stage appearances of the clubs in the 2016/17 tournament (excluding the 1997/98 quarter-final play-offs) are as follows:

16 – Munster Rugby

15 – Toulouse

13 – Leicester Tigers, Leinster Rugby

8 – ASM Clermont Auvergne

7 – Scarlets, Northampton Saints

6 – Wasps, Saracens

5 – Ulster Rugby, RC Toulon

2 – Racing 92

1 – Castres Olympique, Sale Sharks, Montpellier, Exeter Chiefs

Round 5 Reaction

“I thought the lads showed really good intent. We want to be able to play at pace, and sometimes if you have that intent to play at pace, you see the rewards of it later in the game as well. Obviously the red card, it changed the dynamic of the game pretty drastically. Montpellier actually came with a lot of intent to play as well, which probably got them in trouble when they were down to 14 men. I thought guys stuck to tasks really, really well, which was very, very pleasing.”

Leo Cullen, Leinster Rugby Head Coach, Leinster Rugby 57-3 Montpellier

“At the end of the day we’ve come off getting the five points and we achieved that but we’re pretty disappointed because we had another internal goal of not conceding any tries so I was pretty disappointed at half-time and even there at the end so there’s a bit to work on. We know that it’s all going to come down to next week, we need improvement because it’s going up another level next week.”

Pat Lam, Connacht Rugby Head Coach, Connacht Rugby 66-21 Zebre Rugby

“From a performance point of view, there were a lot of things we didn’t do well today. We made more mistakes than we wanted. But we find a way to be resilient, hang in there and give ourselves a chance. To find a way to get two points out of it is a good achievement.”

Mark McCall, Saracens Director of Rugby, Scarlets 22-22 Saracens

“It was a disappointing result so the dressing room is a very sombre one. It’s one that got away. We’re very disappointed because we put in a really good effort and did enough to win the game. In the 80th minute we were 22-15 up but it’s until the final whistle goes. We’re certainly proud of the performance because it was a massive effort and the players deserve credit for the way they played.”

Wayne Pivac, Scarlets Head Coach, Scarlets 22-22 Saracens

“The scoreline didn’t reflect the game. The first 60-65 minutes it was a very good game, but their bench made the difference in the end. Matt Giteau came on and made a big difference for them, but there was a lot of pride in our performance. We had 21 English-qualified players in our match day squad and we are proud of what we are doing at the club. A lot of young lads got some exposure to Champions Cup rugby, but what we need now is stability in the Premiership.”

Steve Diamond, Sale Sharks Head Coach, RC Toulon 27-12 Sale Sharks

“We’re going to go to Saracens with a lot of enthusiasm. But firstly we’ve got to put the Sale game behind us and then we can start thinking about what is going to be a very big game at Allianz Park. We would have loved not to have had the suspense at the finish. We got the victory in the end, but it was a very tough one against a very good team that had nothing to lose.”

Mathieu Bastareaud, RC Toulon centre, RC Toulon 27-12 Sale Sharks

“It was frustrating and disappointing. We just didn’t front up. Everything we talked about in the week in terms of preparation we just didn’t do. We talked about winning the collisions and getting quick ball but I thought Racing were very good in that area. We weren’t very good there and in defence we let them open up channels.”

Aaron Mauger, Leicester Tigers Head Coach, Racing 92 34-3 Leicester Tigers

“The players were a little bit surprised by my reaction after the match because I wasn’t jumping up and down. I’m really pleased that we found a way to win. We showed a lot of team spirit and scored points when we had a player in the sin-bin. But we have to be honest with ourselves – if we produce as many clear line breaks as we did, you have got to nail them. We need to look at our lack of composure and patience in their 22.”

Dai Young, Wasps Director of Rugby, Wasps 17-14 Toulouse

“We’re disappointed in the dressing-room at the moment. It’s not good enough to keep saying ‘we’ll learn and get out and do the job next time’. We’ve got to have players who are going to put their hands up and make a difference in terms of their play on a weekly basis and be more consistent. I’ve been in the dressing-room and the boys were quite frank with each other about the disappointment of not being able to do the deal.”

Les Kiss, Ulster Director of Rugby, Exeter Chiefs 31-19 Ulster Rugby

“We are mathematically still in it but, as a good as we were today, we have to remember the opportunities we’ve lost in earlier games. How we lost to Bordeaux after we secured 70 per cent possession is hard to fathom, but we were off the pace earlier in the season and I hope we’ve learned our lessons. Last season we ruined Ospreys’ chances and today we have ruined another team’s, and if we had won the Bordeaux game we would be in a totally different position.”

Rob Baxter, Exeter Chiefs Director of Rugby, Exeter Chiefs 31-19 Ulster Rugby

Pool 4: Leinster Rugby 57-3 Montpellier

Match Summary

Friday, 13 January 2017

Kick-off: 19:45

RDS Arena

Referee: JP Doyle (Eng), Assistant ref: Wayne Barnes (Eng), Assistant ref: Simon McConnell (Eng), TMO: Stuart Terheege (Eng), Citing Commissioner: Stefano Marrama (Ita)

LEINSTER RUGBY: Isa Nacewa; Adam Byrne, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Rory O’Loughlin; Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Jack McGrath, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, Hayden Triggs, Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Jamie Heaslip

Replacements: Richardt Strauss, Cian Healy, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Dan Leavy, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Rob Kearney

Tries: Isa Nacewa (14), Jack Conan (23, 54, 69), Adam Byrne (28), Luke McGrath (63), Cian Healy (67), Garry Ringrose (74)

Conversions: Johnny Sexton (16, 24, 55), Ross Byrne (30, 64, 68, 75)

Penalty Goals: Isa Nacewa (26)

Drop Goals:

Yellow Cards:

Red Cards:

Replacements: Ross Byrne for Johnny Sexton (26), Johnny Sexton for Ross Byrne (30), Rob Kearney for Isa Nacewa (41), Cian Healy for Jack McGrath (52), Richardt Strauss for James Tracy (55), Michael Bent for Tadhg Furlong (55), Ross Byrne for Johnny Sexton (55), Ross Molony for Hayden Triggs (63), Jamison Gibson-Park for Luke McGrath (64), Dan Leavy for Robbie Henshaw (68),

MONTPELLIER: Joffrey Michel; Timoci Nagusa, Vincent Martin, Joseph Tomane, Nemani Nadolo; Francois Steyn, Nic White; Mikheil Nariashvili, Shalva Mamukashvili, Jannie du Plessis, Paul Willemse, Konstantin Mikautadze, Fulgence Ouedraogo, Akapusi Qera, Pierre Spies

Replacements: Charles Geli, Yvan Watremez, Davit Kubriashvili, Antoine Battut, Kelian Galletier, Tomas O’Leary, Henry Immelman, Jesse Mogg

Tries:

Conversions:

Penalty Goals: Francois Steyn (20)

Drop Goals:

Yellow Cards:

Red Cards: Francois Steyn (26)

Replacements: Henry Immelman for Akapusi Qera (27), Charles Geli for Shalva Mamukashvili (40), Antoine Battut for Konstantin Mikautadze (40), Yvan Watremez for Mikheil Nariashvili (52), Davit Kubriashvili for Jannie du Plessis (52), Tomas O’Leary for Nic White (59), Jannie du Plessis for Davit Kubriashvili (61), Kelian Galletier for Fulgence Ouedraogo (63), Jesse Mogg for Vincent Martin (71),

Match Points: Leinster Rugby 5, Montpellier 0

Attendance: 17,585

Heineken Man of the Match: Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby)

Pool 2: Connacht Rugby 66-21 Zebre Rugby

Match Summary

Saturday, 14 January 2017

Kick-off: 13:00

The Sportsground

Referee: Tom Foley (Eng), Assistant ref: Ian Tempest (Eng), Assistant ref: Greg Garner (Eng), TMO: Sean Davey (Eng), Citing Commissioner: John Byett (Eng)

Connacht Rugby: Tiernan O’Halloran; Niyi Adeolokun, Rory Parata, Craig Ronaldson, Matt Healy; John Cooney, Kieran Marmion; Dennis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Lewis Stevenson, James Cannon, Sean O’Brien, Eoin McKeon, John Muldoon

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, JP Cooney, John Andress, James Connolly, Naulia Dawai, Caolin Blade, Thomas Farrell, Danie Poolman

Tries: Matt Healy (1, 41), John Cooney (18), Tiernan O’Halloran (23, 43), Finlay Bealham (27), Kieran Marmion (36, 54), Craig Ronaldson (39), Caolin Blade (66)

Conversions: John Cooney (2, 19, 23, 29, 40, 42, 44, 55)

Penalty Goals:

Drop Goals:

Yellow Cards:

Red Cards:

Replacements: JP Cooney for Dennis Buckley (37), Thomas Farrell for Craig Ronaldson (42), Dave Heffernan for Tom McCartney (46), John Andress for Finlay Bealham (46), Naulia Dawai for John Muldoon (46), James Connolly for Sean O’Brien (49), Caolin Blade for Kieran Marmion (55), Danie Poolman for Tiernan O’Halloran (57), Sean O’Brien for James Connolly (59), James Connolly for Eoin McKeon (68),

Zebre Rugby: Kurt Baker; Lloyd Greef, Edoardo Padovani, Mattia Bellini, Guglielmo Palazzani; Carlo Canna, Marcello Violi; Andrea Lovotti, Carlo Festuccia, Pietro Ceccarelli, Gideon Koegelenberg, Valerio Bernabo, Maxime Mbanda, Johan Meyer, Federico Ruzza

Replacements: Oliviero Fabiani, Andrea De Marchi, Dario Chistolini, Josh Furno, George Biagi, Carlo Engelbrecht, Derick Minnie, Serafin Bordoli

Tries: Johan Meyer (6), Federico Ruzza (11), Mattia Bellini (62)

Conversions: Carlo Canna (7, 12, 62)

Penalty Goals:

Drop Goals:

Yellow Cards: Lloyd Greef (30), Pietro Ceccarelli (34)

Red Cards:

Replacements: Dario Chistolini for Federico Ruzza (36), Federico Ruzza for Dario Chistolini (44), Oliviero Fabiani for Carlo Festuccia (46), Josh Furno for Gideon Koegelenberg (46), Andrea De Marchi for Andrea Lovotti (55), Dario Chistolini for Pietro Ceccarelli (59), Derick Minnie for Valerio Bernabo (59), Serafin Bordoli for Carlo Canna (63), Carlo Engelbrecht for Marcello Violi (70), George Biagi for Johan Meyer (74),

Match Points: Connacht Rugby 5, Zebre Rugby 0

Attendance: 5,607

Heineken Man of the Match: Tiernan O’Halloran (Connacht Rugby)

Pool 4: Northampton Saints 28-21 Castres Olympique

Match Summary

Saturday, 14 January 2017

Kick-off: 13:00

Franklin’s Gardens

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire), Assistant ref: Leo Colgan (Ire), Assistant ref: Paul Haycock (Ire), TMO: Olly Hodges (Ire), Citing Commissioner: Alberto Recaldini (Ita)

Northampton Saints: Ben Foden; Juan Pablo Estelles, Luther Burrell, Harry Mallinder, George North; Stephen Myler, Nic Groom; Alex Waller, Mike Haywood, Paul Hill, Courtney Lawes, Christian Day, Tom Wood, Jamie Gibson, Teimana Harrison

Replacements: Charlie Clare, Ethan Waller, Matt Beesley, James Craig, Ben Nutley, Lee Dickson, JJ Hanrahan, Ahsee Tuala

Tries: Teimana Harrison (2, 37), Stephen Myler (32), Tom Wood (67)

Conversions: Stephen Myler (3, 33, 39, 68)

Penalty Goals:

Drop Goals:

Yellow Cards:

Red Cards:

Replacements: James Craig for Christian Day (50), Ahsee Tuala for Juan Pablo Estelles (50), Lee Dickson for Nic Groom (61), Ethan Waller for Alex Waller (65), Charlie Clare for Mike Haywood (74), Ben Nutley for Teimana Harrison (74), Matt Beesley for Paul Hill (79),

Castres Olympique: Geoffrey Palis; Horacio Agulla, Afusipa Taumoepeau, Robert Ebersohn, David Smith; Julien Dumora, Rory Kockott; Mihaita Lazar, Jody Jenneker, Damien Tussac, Loic Jacquet, Victor Moreaux, Yannick Caballero, Alexandre Bias, Maama Vaipulu

Replacements: Brice Mach, Antoine Tichit, Daniel Kotze, Rodrigo Capo Ortega, Antoine Dupont, Benjamin Urdapilleta, Steve Mafi, Thomas Combezou

Tries: Alexandre Bias (29), Julien Dumora (48)

Conversions: Rory Kockott (49)

Penalty Goals: Rory Kockott (10, 55, 58)

Drop Goals:

Yellow Cards: Jody Jenneker (18)

Red Cards:

Replacements: Brice Mach for Horacio Agulla (21), Horacio Agulla for Brice Mach (31), Steve Mafi for Maama Vaipulu (39), Rodrigo Capo Ortega for Victor Moreaux (40), Brice Mach for Jody Jenneker (61), Antoine Tichit for Mihaita Lazar (61), Daniel Kotze for Damien Tussac (61), Thomas Combezou for Afusipa Taumoepeau (63), Benjamin Urdapilleta for Julien Dumora (67), Antoine Dupont for Rory Kockott (67),

Match Points: Northampton Saints 5, Castres Olympique 1

Attendance: 13,645

Heineken Man of the Match: Tom Wood (Northampton Saints)

Pool 2: Wasps 17-14 Toulouse

Match Summary

Saturday, 14 January 2017

Kick-off: 15:15

Ricoh Arena

Referee: John Lacey (Ire), Assistant ref: Sean Gallagher (Ire), Assistant ref: Barrie O’Connell (Ire), TMO: Peter Fitzgibbon (Ire), Citing Commissioner: Peter Ferguson (Ire)

WASPS: Kurtley Beale; Christian Wade, Elliot Daly, Jimmy Gopperth, Josh Bassett; Danny Cipriani, Joe Simpson; Matt Mullan, Ashley Johnson, Marty Moore, Joe Launchbury, Kearnan Myall, Thomas Young, Guy Thompson, Nathan Hughes

Replacements: Ed Shervington, Simon McIntyre, Phil Swainston, Matt Symons, James Gaskell, Dan Robson, Kyle Eastmond, Frank Halai

Tries: Elliot Daly (61), Dan Robson (79)

Conversions: Jimmy Gopperth (62, 80)

Penalty Goals: Jimmy Gopperth (29)

Drop Goals:

Yellow Cards: Christian Wade (53), Danny Cipriani (71)

Red Cards:

Replacements: Dan Robson for Joe Simpson (43), Matt Symons for Kearnan Myall (48), Simon McIntyre for Matt Mullan (63), Phil Swainston for Marty Moore (72),

TOULOUSE: Maxime Medard; Semi Kunatani, Yann David, Gael Fickou, Yoann Huget; Jean-Marc Doussain, Sebastien Bezy; Cyril Baille, Christopher Tolofua, Census Johnston, Richie Gray, Joe Tekori, Thierry Dusautoir, Talalelei Gray, François Cros

Replacements: Leonardo Ghiraldini, Vasil Kakovin, Dorian Aldegheri, Yoann Maestri, Piula Faasalele, Gillian Galan, Toby Flood, Arthur Bonneval

Tries: Yoann Huget (51), Penalty Try (71)

Conversions: Jean-Marc Doussain (52, 72)

Penalty Goals:

Drop Goals:

Yellow Cards:

Red Cards:

Replacements: Yoann Maestri for Joe Tekori (52), Dorian Aldegheri for Census Johnston (56), Gillian Galan for Talalelei Gray (56), Vasil Kakovin for Cyril Baille (67), Piula Faasalele for Thierry Dusautoir (67), Leonardo Ghiraldini for Christopher Tolofua (67), Talalelei Gray for François Cros (72),

Match Points: Wasps 4, Toulouse 1

Attendance: 17,248

Heineken Man of the Match: Dan Robson (Wasps)

Pool 1: Glasgow Warriors 12-14 Munster Rugby

Match Summary

Saturday, 14 January 2017

Kick-off: 17:30

Scotstoun Stadium

Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng), Assistant ref: Matthew Carley (Eng), Assistant ref: Wayne Falla (Eng), TMO: Graham Hughes (Eng), Citing Commissioner: Andy Blyth (Eng)

GLASGOW WARRIORS: Stuart Hogg; Tommy Seymour, Mark Bennett, Alex Dunbar, Lee Jones; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Gordon Reid, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Tim Swinson, Jonny Gray, Rob Harley, Ryan Wilson, Josh Strauss

Replacements: Pat MacArthur, Alex Allan, D’arcy Rae, Matt Fagerson, Chris Fusaro, Grayson Hart, Nick Grigg, Peter Murchie

Tries:

Conversions:

Penalty Goals: Finn Russell (13, 47, 59), Stuart Hogg (32)

Drop Goals:

Yellow Cards: Stuart Hogg (70)

Red Cards:

Replacements: Pat MacArthur for Fraser Brown (62), Nick Grigg for Mark Bennett (62), Chris Fusaro for Josh Strauss (67), Alex Allan for Gordon Reid (78), D’arcy Rae for Zander Fagerson (78)

MUNSTER RUGBY: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Donnacha Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, Thomas du Toit, Dave Foley, Billy Holland, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Francis Saili

Tries: Francis Saili (71)

Conversions:

Penalty Goals: Tyler Bleyendaal (20, 34, 50)

Drop Goals:

Yellow Cards:

Red Cards:

Replacements: James Cronin for Dave Kilcoyne (48), Billy Holland for Jean Kleyn (53), Francis Saili for Jaco Taute (56), Thomas du Toit for John Ryan (60), Duncan Williams for Conor Murray (64), Rhys Marshall for Niall Scannell (66), Conor Murray for Duncan Williams (70), Ian Keatley for Simon Zebo (72), Dave Foley for Peter O’Mahony (72)

Match Points: Glasgow Warriors 1, Munster Rugby 4

Attendance: 7,351

Heineken Man of the Match: Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors)

Pool 1: Racing 92 34-3 Leicester Tigers

Match Summary

Saturday, 14 January 2017

Kick-off: 20:45

Stade Yves Du Manoir

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (Wal), Assistant ref: Sean Brickell (Wal), Assistant ref: Gwynn Morris (Wal), TMO: Jonathan Mason (Wal), Citing Commissioner: Francesco Grillo (Ita)

RACING 92: Brice Dulin; Joe Rokocoko, Henry Chavancy, Albert Vulivuli, Marc Andreu; Dan Carter, Xavier Chauveau; Eddy Ben Arous, Virgile Lacombe, Luc Ducalcon, Gerbrandt Grobler, Francois van der Merwe, Antonie Claassen, Matthieu Voisin, So’otala Fa’aso’o

Replacements: Camille Chat, Viliamu Afatia, Ben Tameifuna, Ali Williams, Olivier Missoup, James Hart, Benjamin Dambielle, Teddy Thomas

Tries: Xavier Chauveau (11), Marc Andreu (16, 76), Gerbrandt Grobler (38), Penalty Try (44)

Conversions: Dan Carter (17, 39, 45)

Penalty Goals: Dan Carter (15)

Drop Goals:

Yellow Cards: Antonie Claassen (51)

Red Cards:

Replacements: Ali Williams for Francois van der Merwe (54), Camille Chat for Virgile Lacombe (56), Ben Tameifuna for Luc Ducalcon (62), Viliamu Afatia for Eddy Ben Arous (62), Olivier Missoup for So’otala Fa’aso’o (71)

LEICESTER TIGERS: Mathew Tait; Adam Thompstone, Peter Betham, Matt Smith, Tom Brady; Freddie Burns, Ben Youngs; Ellis Genge, Tom Youngs, Dan Cole, Ed Slater, Graham Kitchener, Mike Williams, Will Evans, Lachlan McCaffrey

Replacements: Harry Thacker, Greg Bateman, Patrick Cilliers, Michael Fitzgerald, Luke Hamilton, Jono Kitto, Sam Harrison, Jack Roberts

Tries:

Conversions:

Penalty Goals: Freddie Burns (34)

Drop Goals:

Yellow Cards: Will Evans (44)

Red Cards:

Replacements: Sam Harrison for Freddie Burns (15), Freddie Burns for Sam Harrison (21), Michael Fitzgerald for Ed Slater (40), Luke Hamilton for Will Evans (55), Harry Thacker for Tom Youngs (56), Jack Roberts for Matt Smith (62), Patrick Cilliers for Dan Cole (66), Will Evans for Mike Williams (70), Jono Kitto for Ben Youngs (72), Sam Harrison for Freddie Burns (72), Greg Bateman for Ellis Genge (77)

Match Points: Racing 92 5, Leicester Tigers 0

Attendance: 5,449

Heineken Man of the Match: Gerbrandt Grobler (Racing 92)

Pool 3: Scarlets 22-22 Saracens

Match Summary

Sunday, 15 January 2017

Kick-off: 13:00

Parc y Scarlets

Referee: Alexandre Ruiz (Fra), Assistant ref: Adrien Descottes (Fra), Assistant ref: Thomas Dejean (Fra), TMO: Eric Gauzins (Fra), Citing Commissioner: Gordon Black (Ire)

SCARLETS: Liam Williams; Johnny McNicholl, Hadleigh Parkes, Scott Williams, Steffan Evans; Dan Jones, Aled Davies; Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Tadhg Beirne, Aaron Shingler, James Davies, John Barclay

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones, Werner Kruger, Tom Price, Will Boyde, Jonathan Evans, Aled Thomas, Jonathan Davies

Tries: Scott Williams (52)

Conversions: Dan Jones (53)

Penalty Goals: Dan Jones (8, 16, 35, 46, 73)

Drop Goals:

Yellow Cards:

Red Cards:

Replacements: Ryan Elias for Ken Owens (53), Werner Kruger for Samson Lee (63), Will Boyde for John Barclay (67), Jonathan Evans for Aled Davies (67), Jonathan Davies for Hadleigh Parkes (67), Wyn Jones for Rob Evans (71), Tom Price for Jake Ball (77),

SARACENS: Alex Lozowski; Chris Ashton, Marcelo Bosch, Nick Tompkins, Nathan Earle; Owen Farrell, Richard Wigglesworth; Richard Barrington, Schalk Brits, Juan Figallo, Maro Itoje, Jim Hamilton, Michael Rhodes, Schalk Burger, Jackson Wray

Replacements: Jamie George, Titi Lamositele, Vincent Koch, Will Skelton, Kelly Brown, Ben Spencer, Tim Streather, Matt Gallagher

Tries: Nathan Earle (12), Chris Ashton (49, 80+1)

Conversions: Owen Farrell (49, 80+2)

Penalty Goals: Owen Farrell (71)

Drop Goals:

Yellow Cards: Will Skelton (77)

Red Cards:

Replacements: Jamie George for Schalk Brits (50), Titi Lamositele for Richard Barrington (50), Vincent Koch for Juan Figallo (50), Will Skelton for Michael Rhodes (56), Juan Figallo for Vincent Koch (63), Ben Spencer for Richard Wigglesworth (67), Kelly Brown for Schalk Burger (71), Vincent Koch for Juan Figallo (71),

Match Points: Scarlets 2, Saracens 2

Attendance: 7,491

Heineken Man of the Match: Scott Williams (Scarlets)

Pool 5: Bordeaux-Bègles 6-9 ASM Clermont Auvergne

Match Summary

Sunday, 15 January 2017

Kick-off: 14:00

Stade Chaban-Delmas

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wal), Assistant ref: Daniel Jones (Wal), Assistant ref: Wayne Davies (Wal), TMO: Neil Hennessy (Wal), Citing Commissioner: Eugene Ryan (Ire)

BORDEAUX-BÈGLES: Jean-Marcellin Buttin; Nans Ducuing, Jayden Spence, Josaia Vakacegu, Jean-Baptiste Dubie; Ian Madigan, Baptiste Serin; Sebastien Taofifenua, Ole Avei, Vadim Cobilas, Tom Palmer, Cyril Cazeaux, Loann Goujon, Hugh Chalmers, Marco Tauleigne

Replacements: Clement Maynadier, Jean-Baptiste Poux, Steven Kitshoff, Berend Botha, Luke Jones, Yann Lesgourgues, Blair Connor, Geoffrey Cros

Tries:

Conversions:

Penalty Goals: Ian Madigan (12, 39)

Drop Goals:

Yellow Cards: Cyril Cazeaux (79)

Red Cards:

Replacements: Steven Kitshoff for Sebastien Taofifenua (49), Luke Jones for Loann Goujon (58), Clement Maynadier for Ole Avei (58), Jean-Baptiste Poux for Vadim Cobilas (58), Yann Lesgourgues for Ian Madigan (61), Blair Connor for Nans Ducuing (63), Berend Botha for Tom Palmer (65), Geoffrey Cros for Jean-Marcellin Buttin (71),

ASM CLERMONT AUVERGNE: Isaia Toeava; Noa Nakaitaci, Remi Lamerat, Wesley Fofana, Adrien Plante; Camille Lopez, Morgan Parra; Raphael Chaume, John Ulugia, Davit Zirakashvili, Paul Jedrasiak, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Damien Chouly, Viktor Kolelishvili, Fritz Lee

Replacements: Benjamin Kayser, Vincent Debaty, Aaron Jarvis, Flip van der Merwe, Alexandre Lapandry, Ludovic Radosavljevic, Benson Stanley, Scott Spedding

Tries:

Conversions:

Penalty Goals: Camille Lopez (14, 36, 59)

Drop Goals:

Yellow Cards: Isaia Toeava (9), Viktor Kolelishvili (12)

Red Cards:

Replacements: Scott Spedding for Isaia Toeava (32), Benjamin Kayser for John Ulugia (40), Alexandre Lapandry for Viktor Kolelishvili (45), Aaron Jarvis for Davit Zirakashvili (48), Vincent Debaty for Raphael Chaume (58), Flip van der Merwe for Sebastien Vahaamahina (58), John Ulugia for Benjamin Kayser (74), Benson Stanley for Remi Lamerat (74),

Match Points: Bordeaux-Bègles 1, ASM Clermont Auvergne 4

Attendance: 21,196

Heineken Man of the Match: Noa Nakaitaci (ASM Clermont Auvergne)

Pool 3: RC Toulon 27-12 Sale Sharks

Match Summary

Sunday, 15 January 2017

Kick-off: 16:15

Stade Félix Mayol

Referee: George Clancy (Ire), Assistant ref: Stuart Gaffikin (Ire), Assistant ref: Ken Imbusch (Ire), TMO: Simon McDowell (Ire), Citing Commissioner: Richard McGhee (Sco)

RC TOULON: Leigh Halfpenny; James O’Connor, Mathieu Bastareaud, Ma’a Nonu, Bryan Habana; Pierre Bernard, Sebastien Tillous-Borde; Laurent DelBoulbes, Guilhem Guirado, Marcel Van der Merwe, Jocelino Suta, Samu Manoa, Liam Gill, Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, Duane Vermeulen

Replacements: Bastien Soury, Florian Fresia, Levan Chilachava, Juan Smith, Matt Giteau, Josua Tuisova, Jonathan Pelissie, Mamuka Gorgodze

Tries: Ma’a Nonu (2), Bryan Habana (59), Jonathan Pelissie (76), Josua Tuisova (79)

Conversions: Leigh Halfpenny (60, 76)

Penalty Goals: Leigh Halfpenny (43)

Drop Goals:

Yellow Cards: Leigh Halfpenny (23)

Red Cards:

Replacements: Matt Giteau for Pierre Bernard (50), Mamuka Gorgodze for Jocelino Suta (53), Levan Chilachava for Marcel Van der Merwe (55), Josua Tuisova for James O’Connor (57), Florian Fresia for Laurent DelBoulbes (61), Juan Smith for Liam Gill (64), Jonathan Pelissie for Sebastien Tillous-Borde (69),

SALE SHARKS: Mike Haley; Paolo Odogwu, Will Addison, Mark Jennings, Josh Charnley; Sam James, Mike Phillips; Ross Harrison, Rob Webber, Halani ‘Aulika, Bryn Evans, Jonathan Mills, Magnus Lund, David Seymour, Laurence Pearce

Replacements: Neil Briggs, James Flynn, Kieran Longbottom, George Nott, Ben Curry, Tom Curry, James Mitchell, Dan Mugford

Tries: Sam James (12), Rob Webber (62)

Conversions: Will Addison (13)

Penalty Goals:

Drop Goals:

Yellow Cards: Kieran Longbottom (75)

Red Cards:

Replacements: Dan Mugford for Paolo Odogwu (61), George Nott for Jonathan Mills (61), Ben Curry for David Seymour (61), Kieran Longbottom for Halani ‘Aulika (69), Tom Curry for Laurence Pearce (69), Neil Briggs for Rob Webber (74), James Flynn for Ross Harrison (74), Halani ‘Aulika for Dan Mugford (75),

Match Points: RC Toulon 5, Sale Sharks 0

Attendance: 12,315

Heineken Man of the Match: Duane Vermeulen (RC Toulon)

Pool 5: Exeter Chiefs 31-19 Ulster Rugby

Match Summary

Sunday, 15 January 2017

Kick-off: 17:30

Sandy Park

Referee: Romain Poite (Fra), Assistant ref: Pierre Brousset (Fra), Assistant ref: Stephane Boyer (Fra), TMO: Arnaud Blondel (Fra), Citing Commissioner: Dennis Jones (Wal)

EXETER CHIEFS: Phil Dollman; Jack Nowell, Michele Campagnaro, Ian Whitten, Olly Woodburn; Gareth Steenson, Dave Lewis; Ben Moon, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Greg Holmes, Mitch Lees, Jonny Hill, Tom Johnson, Don Armand, Thomas Waldrom

Replacements: Jack Yeandle, Moray Low, Harry Williams, Dave Dennis, Kai Horstmann, Stu Townsend, Joe Simmonds, Ollie Devoto

Tries: Michele Campagnaro (20, 53), Thomas Waldrom (29, 50), Penalty Try (70)

Conversions: Gareth Steenson (29, 50, 71)

Penalty Goals:

Drop Goals:

Yellow Cards:

Red Cards:

Replacements: Kai Horstmann for Tom Johnson (54), Moray Low for Ben Moon (59), Jack Yeandle for Luke Cowan-Dickie (59), Harry Williams for Greg Holmes (59), Dave Dennis for Jonny Hill (63), Ollie Devoto for Ian Whitten (63), Stu Townsend for Dave Lewis (67)

ULSTER RUGBY: Louis Ludik; Charles Piutau, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Andrew Trimble; Paddy Jackson, David Shanahan; Callum Black, Rory Best, Ross Kane, Kieran Treadwell, Pete Browne, Iain Henderson, Chris Henry, Sean Reidy

Replacements: John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Jonathan Simpson, Franco van der Merwe, Clive Ross, Paul Marshall, Brett Herron, Jacob Stockdale

Tries: Sean Reidy (2), Charles Piutau (33, 59)

Conversions: Paddy Jackson (34, 60)

Penalty Goals:

Drop Goals:

Yellow Cards: Paddy Jackson (70)

Red Cards:

Replacements: Jonathan Simpson for Ross Kane (33), Andrew Warwick for Callum Black (45), Clive Ross for Pete Browne (54), Jacob Stockdale for Luke Marshall (60), Franco van der Merwe for Kieran Treadwell (63), Brett Herron for Andrew Trimble (72), Paul Marshall for David Shanahan (76), John Andrew for Rory Best (76)

Match Points: Exeter Chiefs 5, Ulster Rugby 0

Attendance: 10,671

Heineken Man of the Match: Michele Campagnaro (Exeter Chiefs)

2016/17 Champions Cup – Leading Scorers

Points

Rank Player Team Matches Points 1 Isa Nacewa Leinster Rugby 5 75 2 Owen Farrell Saracens 5 74 3 Leigh Halfpenny RC Toulon 5 67 4 Tyler Bleyendaal Munster Rugby 5 66 5 Rhys Patchell Scarlets 4 56 6 Paddy Jackson Ulster Rugby 5 49 7 Finn Russell Glasgow Warriors 5 47 7 Jimmy Gopperth Wasps 5 47 9 Morgan Parra ASM Clermont Auvergne 5 45 10 Stephen Myler Northampton Saints 5 39

Tries

Rank Player Team Matches Tries 1 Isa Nacewa Leinster Rugby 5 6 2 Nick Abendanon ASM Clermont Auvergne 4 4 2 Josh Bassett Wasps 5 4 4 Arthur Bonneval Toulouse 2 3 4 Adam Byrne Leinster Rugby 3 3 4 Jack Conan Leinster Rugby 3 3 4 Stacey Ili Connacht Rugby 3 3 4 Alexandre Bias Castres Olympique 4 3 4 Charles Piutau Ulster Rugby 4 3 4 Chris Wyles Saracens 4 3 4 Federico Ruzza Zebre Rugby 4 3 4 Sean Cronin Leinster Rugby 4 3 4 Sean Maitland Saracens 4 3 4 Thomas Waldrom Exeter Chiefs 4 3 4 Tiernan O’Halloran Connacht Rugby 4 3 4 Yoann Huget Toulouse 4 3 4 Jaco Taute Munster Rugby 5 3 4 Joe Simpson Wasps 5 3 4 Kieran Marmion Connacht Rugby 5 3 4 Nemani Nadolo Montpellier 5 3 4 Simon Zebo Munster Rugby 5 3 4 Wesley Fofana ASM Clermont Auvergne 5 3

2016/17 Champions Cup – Top Performers

Carries

Rank Player Team Matches Carries 1 CJ Stander Munster Rugby 5 82 2 Jamie Heaslip Leinster Rugby 5 64 3 Mamuka Gorgodze RC Toulon 5 62 4 Tiernan O’Halloran Connacht Rugby 4 61 5 Nathan Hughes Wasps 5 57 5 Marco Tauleigne Bordeaux-Bègles 5 57 7 Thomas Waldrom Exeter Chiefs 4 56 7 Garry Ringrose Leinster Rugby 5 56 7 Niyi Adeolokun Connacht Rugby 5 56 10 Bundee Aki Connacht Rugby 3 54

Metres

Rank Player Team Matches Metres 1 Tiernan O’Halloran Connacht Rugby 4 525 2 Charles Piutau Ulster Rugby 4 452 3 Jean-Marcellin Buttin Bordeaux-Bègles 5 363 4 David Smith Castres Olympique 4 351 5 Brice Dulin Racing 92 4 347 6 Mike Haley Sale Sharks 4 308 7 Noa Nakaitaci ASM Clermont Auvergne 4 298 8 Ben Foden Northampton Saints 4 297 9 Josh Bassett Wasps 5 291 10 Cian Kelleher Connacht Rugby 3 288

Clean Breaks

Rank Player Team Matches Clean Breaks 1 Wesley Fofana ASM Clermont Auvergne 5 13 2 David Smith Castres Olympique 4 12 3 Adam Byrne Leinster Rugby 3 9 3 Charles Piutau Ulster Rugby 4 9 5 Nick Abendanon ASM Clermont Auvergne 4 8 5 Jean-Marcellin Buttin Bordeaux-Bègles 5 8 5 Josh Bassett Wasps 5 8 5 Nemani Nadolo Montpellier 5 8 5 Isa Nacewa Leinster Rugby 5 8 10 9 Players – – 7

Defenders Beaten

Rank Player Team Matches Defenders Beaten 1 Charles Piutau Ulster Rugby 4 26 1 Wesley Fofana ASM Clermont Auvergne 5 26 3 Ma’a Nonu RC Toulon 5 21 4 Jean-Marcellin Buttin Bordeaux-Bègles 5 18 5 Mike Haley Sale Sharks 4 17 6 Yoann Huget Toulouse 4 16 6 Nathan Hughes Wasps 5 16 8 Cian Kelleher Connacht Rugby 3 15 8 Bundee Aki Connacht Rugby 3 15 8 Joey Carbery Leinster Rugby 3 15 8 Niyi Adeolokun Connacht Rugby 5 15

Offloads

Rank Player Team Matches Offloads 1 Joe Tekori Toulouse 5 15 2 Leone Nakarawa Racing 92 3 14 3 Garry Ringrose Leinster Rugby 5 11 4 Christopher Tolofua Toulouse 5 10 4 Mamuka Gorgodze RC Toulon 5 10 6 Louis Picamoles Northampton Saints 3 9 6 Charles Piutau Ulster Rugby 4 9 8 Bundee Aki Connacht Rugby 3 8 8 Talalelei Gray Toulouse 3 8 8 Joseph Tomane Montpellier 3 8 8 Gregory Lamboley Toulouse 3 8

Tackles

Rank Player Team Matches Tackles Missed Tackles 1 Jonny Gray Glasgow Warriors 5 72 3 2 Ryan Wilson Glasgow Warriors 5 62 10 3 Thomas Young Wasps 5 60 2 4 Benjamin Kayser ASM Clermont Auvergne 5 58 6 5 Johan Meyer Zebre Rugby 4 56 4 6 Sebastien Vahaamahina ASM Clermont Auvergne 5 55 4 7 Jake Ball Scarlets 5 54 1 8 Ashley Johnson Wasps 5 53 4 8 Fulgence Ouedraogo Montpellier 5 53 4 8 Iain Henderson Ulster Rugby 5 53 7 8 Joe Launchbury Wasps 5 53 7

Lineouts

Rank Player Team Matches Lineouts Won (inc. steals) 1 Devin Toner Leinster Rugby 5 33 2 Peter O’Mahony Munster Rugby 5 28 3 Graham Kitchener Leicester Tigers 5 27 4 Bryn Evans Sale Sharks 4 23 5 George Kruis Saracens 3 22 6 Kearnan Myall Wasps 4 21 7 Maro Itoje Saracens 5 20 8 Iain Henderson Ulster Rugby 5 18 9 Hugh Chalmers Bordeaux-Bègles 4 17 9 Jonny Gray Glasgow Warriors 5 17 9 Jake Ball Scarlets 5 17

Try Assists

Rank Player Team Matches Try Assists 1 Jack Carty Connacht Rugby 4 5 1 Owen Farrell Saracens 5 5 1 Conor Murray Munster Rugby 5 5 4 Sebastien Bezy Toulouse 4 4 4 Camille Lopez ASM Clermont Auvergne 5 4 4 Paddy Jackson Ulster Rugby 5 4 4 Dan Robson Wasps 5 4 8 Ross Byrne Leinster Rugby 3 3 8 David Smith Castres Olympique 4 3 8 Ruan Pienaar Ulster Rugby 4 3 8 Richard Wigglesworth Saracens 5 3 8 Kieran Marmion Connacht Rugby 5 3

Disciplinary Update

Yellow Cards

ASM Clermont Auvergne

Flip van der Merwe (52) v Exeter Chiefs Rd 1

Isaia Toeava (9) v Bordeaux-Bègles Rd 5

Viktor Kolelishvili (12) v Bordeaux-Bègles Rd 5

Bordeaux-Bègles

Jacobus Van Wyk (26) v ASM Clermont Auvergne Rd 2

Tom Palmer (54) v ASM Clermont Auvergne Rd 2

Cyril Cazeaux (79) v ASM Clermont Auvergne Rd 5

Castres Olympique

Thibault Lassalle (60) v Leinster Rugby Rd 1

Rory Kockott (22) v Northampton Saints Rd 2

Alexandre Bias (72) v Montpellier Rd 3

Jody Jenneker (18) v Northampton Saints Rd 5

Connacht Rugby

Sean O’Brien (28) v Zebre Rugby Rd 2

Tiernan O’Halloran (24) v Wasps Rd 4

Exeter Chiefs

Mitch Lees (28) v Bordeaux-Bègles Rd 4

Greg Holmes (63) v Bordeaux-Bègles Rd 4

Glasgow Warriors

Ryan Wilson (18) v Leicester Tigers Rd 1

Stuart Hogg (70) v Munster Rugby Rd 5

Leicester Tigers

Matt Toomua (12) v Glasgow Warriors Rd 1

Logovi’i Mulipola (58) v Glasgow Warriors Rd 1

Ed Slater (32) v Munster Rugby Rd 3

Manu Tuilagi (58) v Munster Rugby Rd 3

George Worth (70) v Munster Rugby Rd 3

Manu Tuilagi (29) v Munster Rugby Rd 4

Tom Youngs (74) v Munster Rugby Rd 4

Will Evans (44) v Racing 92 Rd 5

Leinster Rugby

Luke McGrath (39) v Castres Olympique Rd 1

Rob Kearney (56) v Montpellier Rd 2

Montpellier

Jannie du Plessis (64) v Castres Olympique Rd 4

Munster Rugby

Simon Zebo (65) v Leicester Tigers Rd 4

Northampton Saints

George Pisi (77) v Leinster Rugby Rd 3

Jamie Gibson (53) v Leinster Rugby Rd 4

Racing 92

Antonie Claassen (51) v Leicester Tigers Rd 5

RC Toulon

Ma’a Nonu (45) v Saracens Rd 1

Duane Vermeulen (22) v Sale Sharks Rd 2

Romain Taofifenua (72) v Scarlets Rd 3

Florian Fresia (55) v Scarlets Rd 4

Leigh Halfpenny (23) v Sale Sharks Rd 5

Sale Sharks

Ross Harrison (47) v Scarlets Rd 1

Andrei Ostrikov (62) v Scarlets Rd 1

Magnus Lund (4) v Toulon Rd 2

Laurence Pearce (21) v Saracens Rd 3

Jonathan Mills (45) v Saracens Rd 3

James Flynn (68) v Saracens Rd 3

Rob Webber (44) v Saracens Rd 4

Bryn Evans (56) v Saracens Rd 4

TJ Ioane (67) v Saracens Rd 4

Kieran Longbottom (75) v RC Toulon Rd 5

Saracens

Maro Itoje (53) v RC Toulon Rd 1

Schalk Burger (71) v RC Toulon Rd 1

Ben Spencer (68) v Scarlets Rd 2

Will Skelton (77) v Scarlets Rd 5

Ulster

Sean Reidy (75) v Bordeaux-Bègles Rd 1

Rodney Ah You (74) v ASM Clermont Auvergne Rd 3

Paddy Jackson (77) v ASM Clermont Auvergne Rd 4

Paddy Jackson (70) v Exeter Chiefs Rd 5

Zebre Rugby

Dries van Schalkwyk (11) v Wasps Rd 1

Carlo Festuccia (47) v Wasps Rd 1

Tommaso Castello (48) v Connacht Rugby Rd 2

Lloyd Greef (30) v Connacht Rugby Rd 5

Pietro Ceccarelli (34) v Connacht Rugby Rd 5

Wasps

Kurtley Beale (17) v Connacht Rugby Rd 3

Christian Wade (53) v Toulouse Rd 5

Danny Cipriani (71) v Toulouse Rd 5

Zebre Rugby

Carlo Festuccia (47) v Wasps Rd 1

Tommaso Castello (48) v Connacht Rugby Rd 2

Wasps

Kurtley Beale (17) v Connacht Rugby Rd 3

Red Cards

Bordeaux-Bègles

Nans Ducuing (48) v Exeter Chiefs Rd 4 (2 week suspension – tackling an opponent jumping for the ball).

Montpellier

Davit Kubriashvili (18) v Castres Olympique Rd 3 (3 week suspension – charging into a ruck or maul).

Paul Willemse (61) v Castres Olympique Rd 4 (1 week suspension – charging into a ruck or maul).

Francois Steyn (26) v Leinster Rugby Rd 5

Munster Rugby

Keith Earls (18) v Glasgow Warriors Rd 2 (2 week suspension – dangerous tackle).

Northampton Saints

Dylan Hartley (57) v Leinster Rugby Rd 3 (6 week suspension – striking).

Zebre Rugby

Oliviero Fabiani (29) v Connacht Rugby Rd 2 (9 week suspension – biting).

Citing complaints

ASM Clermont Auvergne

Etienne Falgoux v Ulster Rugby Rd 4 (7 week suspension for contact with eye(s) or the eye area).

Scarlets

James Davies v RC Toulon Rd 3 (3 week suspension for acts contrary to good sportsmanship).

Toulouse

Cyril Baille v Zebre Rugby Rd 3 (1 week suspension for holding, pushing or obstructing an opponent not holding the ball).

Citing Commissioner Warnings

ASM Clermont Auvergne

Flip Van der Merwe v Ulster Rugby Rd 3 (charging into a ruck leading with the elbow).