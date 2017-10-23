15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

European loan to address student accommodation crisis in Galway

By GBFM News
October 23, 2017

Time posted: 11:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 60 million euro loan from the European Investment Bank will help NUI Galway address the student accommodation crisis in the city.

Some of the projects in the pipeline at the college include new student accommodation and a new Human Biology building.

The EIB supports investment at Irish universities through low-cost, long-term loans.

The bank will contribute a low-cost 25-year loan of 60 million euro, while a further 60 million euro will come from NUIG’s own resources.

President of NUI Galway, Dr. Jim Browne says the new student accommodation places will be available from next year.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
