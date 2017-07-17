15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

European Eventing Championships for Daniels

By Sport GBFM
July 17, 2017

Time posted: 6:50 am

Cathal Daniels from Galway has been chosen as part of the Irish Young Rider Eventing squad who will compete this week at the European Eventing Championships at Millstreet, Co. Cork.  As the Championships are taking place in Ireland this year Ireland can send 12 riders to represent their country.

Cathal will be riding Sammy Davis Junior owned by Margaret & Frank Kinsella. The pair has had a strong partnership and many successful outings in the past year. This will be Cathal’s 5th European Championships.

