European Challenge Cup Connacht Rugby v Worcester Warriors Live Stream

Live uninterrupted coverage of the European Challenge Cup Pool 5 Matchday 2.

Connacht Rugby v Worcester Warriors this afternoon form The Sportsground, Galway.

Our Commentary Team today will William Davies & Joe Healy.

Kick off at 15:00, our online pre match online broadcast starts at 14:45.

Connacht Rugby’s medical team have issued the following squad update ahead of the big European clash against Worcester Warriors at the Sportsground on Saturday (3pm).

Lock:

Andrew Browne is rehabilitating from an achilles tendon injury and is due to return in early November.

Back Row:

Jake Heenan injured his knee in the game versus Scarlets and will be out of action until December

Sean O’Brien is recovering following shoulder surgery and will be out of action until early 2018.

Out-half:

Steve Crosbie sustained an ankle injury in the game versus Ulster and will be out of action for a number of weeks.

Centre:

Peter Robb is rehabilitating from recent hip surgery and will be out of action until December.

Back Three:

Niyi Adeolokun played 40 minutes for the Eagles team on Saturday with no ill effects.

Tiernan O’Halloran will integrate into training this week following his hip injury against Ulster.